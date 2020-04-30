Surprise birthday parade held for 93-year-old Muriel Shervey

Rosenow got the idea to host a parade after seeing a similar event held for a 50th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago in Chippewa Falls. From there, she called family and friends to help spread the word about the event and have as many people as possible come visit her mom on her special day.

“It’s unbelievable,” Rosenow said. “She’s always the one to help everyone else, so it’s not too hard to get people to come and celebrate her because she’s always been a loyal and hardworking person wherever she is. She has a lot of good friendships; she contributes a lot and people like her. She’s earned it.”

Participants in the parade did their part by providing Shervey a unique experience every time they pulled up to her. Some made happy birthday signs, some sang to her and most told her how much they care about her and are thinking of her during this period of social distancing.

Shervey is the oldest member of her family, with her five younger brothers all being in their 80s. She said the key to being happy, healthy and successful is to eat healthy and appreciate those around you as much as you can for as long as you can.