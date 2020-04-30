Surprise birthday parade held for 93-year-old Muriel Shervey

Even when traditional gatherings can’t be held, a group of family and friends came together to celebrate a special day for a special woman.
A surprise birthday parade was held for Muriel Shervey Wednesday afternoon in Chippewa Falls to celebrate her 93rd birthday. Nearly 100 cars lined the street outside of Shervey’s condo to drive by and wish her a happy birthday, drop off a gift and receive a fresh home baked cookie. The parade was held in place of a traditional birthday party due to the COVID-19 “safer at home” order in effect through May 26.
Shervey said seeing all of her family and friends on her birthday was a terrific surprise because up until the parade her birthday had been a fairly quiet one.
“It’s amazing and I can’t believe all of these people came,” Shervey said. “I think everyone was waiting for something to celebrate. Nothing was happening all day, so I thought they were going to just bring me something for supper. So I was surprised to see so many cars come down the road and I kept thinking about where they were all coming from. Who would’ve thought we could have such a celebration during a time like this?”
The event was planned by Shervey’s daughter Ruth Rosenow and other community members close to her. Shervey is an active member in the community, regularly taking part in a gardening club, church groups and maintaining dozens of close friendships.
Rosenow got the idea to host a parade after seeing a similar event held for a 50th wedding anniversary a few weeks ago in Chippewa Falls. From there, she called family and friends to help spread the word about the event and have as many people as possible come visit her mom on her special day.
“It’s unbelievable,” Rosenow said. “She’s always the one to help everyone else, so it’s not too hard to get people to come and celebrate her because she’s always been a loyal and hardworking person wherever she is. She has a lot of good friendships; she contributes a lot and people like her. She’s earned it.”
Participants in the parade did their part by providing Shervey a unique experience every time they pulled up to her. Some made happy birthday signs, some sang to her and most told her how much they care about her and are thinking of her during this period of social distancing.
Shervey is the oldest member of her family, with her five younger brothers all being in their 80s. She said the key to being happy, healthy and successful is to eat healthy and appreciate those around you as much as you can for as long as you can.
“I eat oatmeal every morning for breakfast and I drink a gallon of milk a week,” Shervey said. “Those are two healthy tips for the next generation, and I am healthy even at my age. And I just want to thank everybody for coming. It’s good to see all of your friends and see everybody happy.”
Muriel Shervey's 93rd Birthday Parade
