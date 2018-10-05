A suspect came forward in a Chippewa Falls house fire earlier this week that the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation was looking into.
A male juvenile was referred to the Chippewa County Juvenile Intake Friday for criminal charges of arson and reckless endangerment involving the fire, according to a press release from Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm.
The Monday blaze at 703 N. High St. spurred a 2½-hour firefight but no injuries at a house that was declared unsafe for residency in 2017.
The house was declared a total loss, according to a statement from Chippewa Falls Fire Chief Mike Hepfler.
Chippewa Falls fire and police departments and the Wisconsin DCI were looking into the fire.
Authorities processed the scene and canvassed the neighborhood, Kelm said.
Friday morning, a male juvenile and his mother came to the police department; authorities believe the male "started the fire and acted alone," Kelm said.
The male doesn't have a relationship to the owner of the house, and "chose the (High Street) house because it appeared abandoned," Kelm said.
The house had not had natural gas or electrical service since 2017, according to Xcel Energy.
After a 1 p.m. call Monday, crews found heavy smoke coming from first- and second-story windows, and flames in the back of the house on the first floor.
Because of potential danger from the overburdened house, firefighters did not enter the structure, Hepfler said.
The fire was under control at 3:30 p.m., when crews began to salvage and local authorities investigated the house, Hepfler said.
The male isn't currently a suspect in other fires or criminal incidents.
The suspect and his mother have cooperated with authorities.
