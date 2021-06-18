Suspect in Eau Claire sentenced to four years in prison in Chippewa County

A Glen Flora man who shot a man in Eau Claire in May 2020 will serve a four-year prison sentence.

Kyle E. Baker, 23, pleaded no contest Thursday in Chippewa County Court to second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. A trial that was slated to begin next week was canceled, after Baker accepted a plea agreement that reduced a first-degree recklessly endangering safety charge to a second-degree charge.

Judge Steve Gibbs ordered the four-year prison term, along with four years of extended supervision, and the prison term is concurrent to any other sentence Baker is already serving.

Also, Gibbs gave Baker jail credit for 387 days already served. Baker must pay $1,036 in court costs and fines, and he cannot have any contact with the victim. He also must complete counseling, and he cannot consume any alcohol or illegal drugs while on extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, the Chippewa County dispatch center received a call May 24, 2020, about a shooting outside 3325 Reno Drive in Eau Claire, in the portion of the city located within Chippewa County.

An officer made contact with the victim at the hospital, as the injured man was about to undergo surgery.