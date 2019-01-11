Try 1 month for 99¢

BARRON — Jake Thomas Patterson, a 21-year-old man, was arrested on kidnapping and homicide charges in the October killing of a Barron County couple and abduction of their teen daughter, who was found alive after an exhaustive 88-day search.

+12 Timeline of events in Jayme Closs case

Douglas County Sheriff Thomas Dalbec said at a news conference Friday that Patterson was arrested Thursday after 13-year-old Jayme Closs was found near the Town of Gordon, where Patterson lives.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said investigators believe Patterson killed Jayme's parents because he wanted to abduct her, and that Patterson "took many steps to hide his identity."

On Thursday, Closs walked away from a cabin where she had been held. Dalbec says Patterson was arrested based on a description of his vehicle that Jayme was able to provide.

Jayme approached a woman out walking her dog in a neighborhood, who notified a neighbor who called 911.

Fitzgerald said he believes Jayme was "the only target" of Patterson, who authorities said acted alone. He had no prior criminal record.

A criminal complaint will be filed next week.

Fitzgerald said Jayme managed to escape from a cabin on Thursday and approached a woman who was walking her dog. That woman alerted a nearby neighbor, who called 911.

Fitzgerald said detectives are speaking with Jayme and that she'll be reunited with her relatives when they're done. He said her relatives hugged and cried when told Thursday that Jayme was found alive.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day.

+51 Gallery: Jayme Closs has been found, but there are 51 children still missing in Wisconsin

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

A 21-year-old man who authorities say acted alone was jailed on homicide and kidnapping charges related to the disappearance of 13-year-old Jayme Closs and the shooting death of her parents.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.