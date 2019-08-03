The man accused of making threatening statements, and was later shot by a police officer Thursday at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls, was previously convicted of shooting at an officer and threatening to shoot at a school in St. Cloud, Minn.
Christopher A. Knyphausen, 48, was charged in Chippewa County Court Friday afternoon with making threats to law enforcement and making terrorist threats. Because he is in an area hospital and not in the jail, a warrant was issued for his arrest. The case has been assigned to Judge Steve Cray.
In summer 2014, Knyphausen, then living in Litchfield, Minn., made threats in St. Cloud that “he was near the school at a storage shed and was going to shoot up everything.” Officers in Benton County, Minnesota, responded and a deputy located Knyphausen, who shot in the direction of the officer.
Knyphausen was able to flee but was later apprehended. Police located the firearm with him. No one was injured in that incident.
Knyphausen was convicted in January 2015 of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Benton County Court. He was given a civil commitment for chemical dependency and mental health issues.
The criminal complaint filed Friday provides some new details about the shooting at the Chippewa Falls motel.
Knyphausen has a listed address of 2820 E. Park Ave., which is Klein Hall, a 42-bed veterans housing program that opened in 2007 in the Northern Center grounds.
Michael Hanke, Klein Hall director, said he couldn’t confirm whether Knyphausen had previously lived at the building, but he said Knyphausen is not currently a resident there; Hanke believes Knyphausen may have been living in a tent nearby.
Police were already looking for Knyphausen Thursday morning because he was suspected of a theft at Klein Hall. Hanke declined to say what was taken from the building.
At 9:49 a.m. Thursday, Knyphausen called the Chippewa County dispatch center and said, “I have a 9 millimeter, and I’m not afraid to use it.”
The Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Eau Claire Regional SWAT team responded. The officers learned Knyphausen was a convicted felon and has a history of violence.
The officers learned Knyphausen was inside his room, Number 19; a surveillance camera showed he entered the room at 9:31 a.m. and hadn’t left. They made multiple attempts to contact him.
A pole camera was used to look inside the room, and they saw him inside.
An Eau Claire County deputy shot Knyphausen, who was then taken to an area hospital for his injuries.
The criminal complaint does not say whether a weapon was recovered or if Knyphausen fired it at police. It also doesn’t indicate how many times he was shot, where he was shot, or anything about his condition.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said he anticipates releasing more details after the investigation is complete, which could be later next week.
