Four people were arrested and an Altoona police squad car damaged after a high-speed chase that began in Lake Hallie Thursday evening.
Authorities also found suspected heroin in the vehicle, Lake Hallie Police Sgt. Dan Sokup said Friday.
Officers were called to a Lake Hallie residence for a theft at 4:37 p.m., Sokup said. When officers found four people in the backyard, the four fled in a vehicle.
The chase ended on Interstate 94 near the community of Foster, about 20 miles away, Sokup said.
The fleeing driver, Corey Sprinkle, struck an Altoona squad car, authorities said. The Altoona vehicle’s driver was uninjured; Sprinkle was transported to a hospital but medically cleared, Sokup said.
Officers arrested Sprinkle at 5:53 p.m for fleeing from officers. The three passengers, Jesse Honaker, Kaylee Berg and Jordan Chandler, were also taken into custody.
Three of the four arrested had outstanding criminal warrants, Sokup said, and all were also arrested for drug possession.
Lake Hallie police, Altoona police, Eau Claire police, Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputies and Wisconsin State Patrol all responded.
The incident is under investigation. The Lake Hallie Police Department is the investigating agency.
