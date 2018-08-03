In 1884, Daniel Danielson began a dairy farm in Cadott — most likely without knowing that 134 years later there would be a song about the homestead.
Daniel’s great-grandson, Tim Danielson, and Tim’s wife, Kathy Danielson, will join their fellow “swamp grass” band mates, The Swampers, for its 17th annual show as part of Pure Water Days at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 at the Heyde Center for the Arts. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Heyde.
The Swampers’ annual Chippewa Valley singing history show focuses on one particular theme each year, dedicating 2018 to the local farmer. “The Farmer Feeds Them All” will feature original written and produced songs primarily by Jerry Way, band member of The Swampers.
Better yet, a song in the show that focuses on the Danielson farm — named Danville Farm — is a song Tim and Kathy’s son, Joe, wrote.
It’s a family affair for the Swampers’ 2018 performance, but not just because there’s thrice the amount of Danielsons.
“We kind of raised our kids as a musical family. We performed as Danville, and we played together,” Tim said. “Kathy and I met in college and we’ve been playing together ever since. It’s special to do it with the family. Our group, the Swampers, have become a family. We really enjoy playing together; we got to know each other so well, it’s kind of a special bond between that family, too.”
The Swampers, featuring three women and three men, have showcased history shows through songs about a famous Chippewa Falls poet, the railroads, logging and Lake Wissota’s 100th anniversary just last year.
This year’s theme jumped came to Way while he was reading.
“I was kind of going through a history book… and there was a parade about 100 years ago in Stanley, and they had a float and a fellow on the hose had a sign that said ‘the farmer feeds them all,’” Way said. “(That) struck me… it’s about time we saluted our farmers.”
The group sorts through history pieces and articles, deciding how to piece together the local history for the stage, and Way gets to work creating and writing songs for the group to perform.
The music is folk-style, which the Swampers call “swamp grass,” Way said.
Joe, who has performed with the Swampers before, was tasked with writing about the history of his family’s farm. He named the song “Homestead.”
Danville Farm was a dairy farm since it began until 2000, when a fire destroyed the farm and 100 head of cattle. Since then, Tim has been running the family’s land as a cash crop farm, as farming remains a way of life for the Danielsons.
“I think this is a show that everyone in this community can relate to,” Way said. “It’s education, yet it’s fun. I think being a farming community is very relateable. Everyone knows someone who farms.”
The show is designed for people of all ages, Tim said, and is meant to showcase local history in a fun and unique way.
I think a lot of times we take for granted. We live pretty easily these days; a lot of what we have is taken for granted,” Tim said. “Especially through the history of the farms, people can see how far we’ve come.”
It’s a local history (and a show) that started like most Wisconsin stories do: with great-great-grandparents and dairy cattle.
