'Switched,' a film written by a Chippewa Falls native to open Friday in local theaters

While the vast majority of movies are delaying their release until next year due to COVID-19, a faith-based film with local ties is braving the storm and coming to theaters.
“Switched,” is a new faith-based film distributed film starring Hollywood veterans Denise Richards and John Schneider while also featuring up-and-comers Madeline Byrne and Miya Horcher.
The film tells the story of protagonist Cassandra Evans who is tired of being bullied so she prays that her nemesis, Katie Sharp, the queen bee of social media, would know what it’s like to walk a day in her shoes.
Her prayer is answered in an unexpected way when they get “Switched.”
The movie is releasing on Friday to digital and video on-demand services such as VUDU and Prime Video and will be available on DVD on Oct. 6, but a local connection to the Chippewa Valley will have the movie opening at the Micon Cinemas locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire as well.
Andrea Polnaszek, writer/producer on “Switched,” is from Chippewa Falls and was quite close to the production. She said her goal while writing the film was to tell a story kids in the modern age to can relate to and get something out of the “Freaky Friday”-style movie they can utilize in their everyday lives.
“This movie highlights that we might think people have it all together when we see the outside, but until you know what someone is going through in their own life you don’t really know them,” Polnaszek said. “It will teach kids empathy and compassion, but there is a solid message there for anyone who watches it. We’re committed to making movies the whole family can enjoy and get something out of, but also movies that are clean and honor God.”
Production on the movie took place in Louisville, Kentucky, and lasted for 17 days. The filming concluded before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the decision to put it out in theaters despite the pandemic wasn’t a difficult one for the “Switched,” production team and investors.
Polnaszek said giving people the chance to see it on the big screen wasn’t something they wanted to sacrifice, and those who don’t feel comfortable going out in public yet will still be able to enjoy it at home.
She said she was able to influence more of the end product than she had before in her career and is thankful to have the opportunity to see the project come to fruition.
“This time I got to be involved with the production design, and part of the reason for that is a desire to have what you see in your head come to life and wanting to make that happen,” Polnaszek said. “I got to influence what a lot of things looked like. There are a lot of fun things behind the scenes and I learned a lot.”
With the release of “Switched,” Polnaszek said she hopes the messages intertwined in the film hit home with multiple generations and leave viewers with a greater appreciation for their fellow man.
“Our goal is to always tell a story and not preach a sermon,” Polnaszek said. “There’s a balance you have to strike where we still want to say things outright, but at the same time, we don’t want to overstate anything. Hopefully, we struck a good balance.”
Tickets for “Switched,” are available at miconcinemas.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.