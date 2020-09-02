'Switched,' a film written by a Chippewa Falls native to open Friday in local theaters

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While the vast majority of movies are delaying their release until next year due to COVID-19, a faith-based film with local ties is braving the storm and coming to theaters.

“Switched,” is a new faith-based film distributed film starring Hollywood veterans Denise Richards and John Schneider while also featuring up-and-comers Madeline Byrne and Miya Horcher.

The film tells the story of protagonist Cassandra Evans who is tired of being bullied so she prays that her nemesis, Katie Sharp, the queen bee of social media, would know what it’s like to walk a day in her shoes.

Her prayer is answered in an unexpected way when they get “Switched.”

The movie is releasing on Friday to digital and video on-demand services such as VUDU and Prime Video and will be available on DVD on Oct. 6, but a local connection to the Chippewa Valley will have the movie opening at the Micon Cinemas locations in Chippewa Falls and Eau Claire as well.

Andrea Polnaszek, writer/producer on “Switched,” is from Chippewa Falls and was quite close to the production. She said her goal while writing the film was to tell a story kids in the modern age to can relate to and get something out of the “Freaky Friday”-style movie they can utilize in their everyday lives.