Sworski steps down from county board, citing conflict of interest

Bob Sworski has stepped down from the Chippewa County Board, just weeks after winning the seat, citing concerns over conflict of interest.

Sworski, 56, is a vice president and senior project manager at engineering firm CBS Squared. He met with county officials recently and went over issues that might conflict with his work. A criminal statute in state law made him concerned.

"My company does periodically work for the county," Sworski explained. "Just by sitting on the board, I open myself up to criminal issues, as well as ethical issues. I got a vibe it might be in my best interest to step aside."

Sworski submitted his letter of resignation on Tuesday, hours before the new board members were sworn in.

Sworski said in recent years, he has worked with the county's highway committee and the facilities committee on projects.

He and his company have been heavily involved in new structures in Irvine Park, such as designing the bear exhibits and the new welcome center/small animals building.

"All my experience became an Achilles heel for the county," he said.

Sworski defeated Joel Seidlitz, 363-192 on April 5, in a race with no incumbents. Sworski also was the top vote-getter in a three-way primary in February.

Sworski had served on the Wheaton town board for a total of seven years, and his experience and work background hadn't been an issue. He said any time there may have been a conflict, he would get up and leave the meeting so he wouldn't even be in the room for those conversations.

"I didn't think it would be a problem, because I am planning to seal my (company) shares and eek towards retirement," he said. "I'm disappointed; it's one of the hardest things in my life I had to do. For me, it's personally devastating."

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said Sworski made the decision, but he understands the reasons behind it.

"It seems like Bob is a really good guy," Scholz said. "It's always disappointing when you lose someone who looks like a good fit for the county board."

Scholz said county board chairman Dean Gullickson will now have to make a decision on how to fill the seat. Typically, an appointment is made to fill the remainder of the term.

Sworski said he decided to run for the seat last fall.

"I decided when the new districts were put together," Sworski said. The county board expanded from 15 to 21 seats this year. "District 9 is pretty much all of Wheaton, and people know me. Several encouraged me to run."

This is not the first example of this type of conflict of interest. In 2006, David Cihasky won a Chippewa Falls City Council seat. However, Cihasky worked for engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson, which worked with the city on several projects, and Ciharsky also opted to step down before being sworn in.

Chippewa Falls Mayor Dan Hedrington also resigned in 2008 when he took a job that might conflict with his duties with the city.

Sworski and three other engineers formed CBS Squared after leaving Short Elliott Hendrickson in 2011. He graduated from Kimball High School in Kimball, Minn., near St. Cloud, then majored in architecture at North Dakota State. He said he enjoyed helping out any way he could.

"A lot of the work I could do, I did for free," he said.

