Symptoms vary for COVID-19 patients

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-782-0193 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the challenging issues with COVID-19 is the symptoms can look so different from person to person, said Dr. Casey Clements, an emergency medicine physician from Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

“COVID-19 can look like allergies or a cold,” Clements said during media interviews Friday. “Almost everyone has a fever during this. The second most common symptom is a cough.”

COVID-19 hits numerous systems in the body, which is why there are so many different reactions to the virus.

Some people are reporting symptoms ranging from diarrhea to nausea and even loss of sense of smell. Clements said that is confusing because those symptoms often are the same as what people experience with the common flu.

Roughly 25% of people wind up being hospitalized, and nationwide, about 3% of those infected have died from the virus. Meanwhile, many people infected with coronavirus barely develop symptoms.

Clements said many people can stay at home to safely recover, as long as they make sure to isolate themselves from others. But he also said people need to get to a hospital immediately if symptoms worsen.