Heroin and opioids are already a problem in Chippewa County, but another drug is becoming a crisis in the area, and the community is coming together to try to fight it.
The community kick-off for the “Take A Stand Against Meth” campaign was held Monday night in Bloomer at the Bloomer Civic Center.
The campaign is a collaboration among area law enforcement, government, community leaders and area residents to address the growing problem surrounding the problematic distribution and consumption of methamphetamines.
Wisconsin Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, said even though the problem has grown exponentially worse over the past few years, he is grateful to see the community come together during this trying period of drug use in Chippewa County.
“It’s very encouraging to see the passion this group has for addressing this issue,” Summerfield said. “People have reached out to my office over the last couple of years with concerns and ideas and I really appreciate that. We realize the epidemic we are dealing with. It’s going to take more than just passing a bill to make it go away.”
Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz said when he started two years ago in the county he and other area officials noticed the meth and opioid problem in the area was something that needed more attention.
He and his team decided to establish three goals to gauge their progress on the issue. The first is to reduce the amount of out of home placements for children affected by their parents’ meth use (four years ago there were about 30 children displaced and now last year this number rose to over 200).
The second goal is to reduce the amount of felonies issued in the county. Scholz said the average number of felonies issued previously was around 600-700, but in 2018 this number rose to over 1,000.
The third goal is to reduce the amount of children reporting feeling unsafe in their home. Scholz said this can be gauged through different in-school surveys and reports.
Scholz said the community, while coming together at the event, still needs to be better informed and educated to better understand meth use and why funds are greatly needed in the county and around the state to properly staff law enforcement and fight the meth problem head on.
“When I go around the community I really only hear two things,” Scholz said. “The first thing is some people think anyone on meth should be locked up forever and should stay in jail. Those people generally have never dealt with anyone dealing with addiction or had family members with addiction. And the second is people want to help those affected by meth to get the treatment they need and we are really working to meet that programming.”
Included in the “Take A Stand Against Meth,” community kick-off event was a locally produced documentary on the meth problem and a panel discussion featuring a local teacher and three recovering meth addicts to paint a proper picture of how meth use impacts your life. The panel included Chippewa Falls school teacher Marcie Lindbom and former meth users Davee, Jessica and Tommy (last names omitted to protect their anonymity).
Of the many issues such as physical and social effects discussed during the panel, Davee said the longest lasting issue is the social stigma and judgment meth addicts deal with long after they have given up the drug.
“A lot of people judge others from their appearance or social class and meth don’t fit into that,” Davee said. “There are people who are white-collar business men and women that use methamphetamines. And just because it’s a cheaper drug than cocaine or other drugs, it doesn’t matter. There isn’t just one type of person who is a meth addict.”
After multiple roundtable discussions at the end of the event which involved small moderated discussions between local officials and community members on how to address the meth issue, Scholz said the best thing to do is to let law enforcement know when you spot warning signs of meth use in the community.
These warning signs can range from anything from strange vehicles making quick stops in the neighborhood and seeing meth being distributed.
Going forward the “Take A Stand Against Meth,” campaign is planning two more similar events in the coming months to better address the meth problem in Chippewa County. For more information you can visit www.takeastandagainstmeth.org.
