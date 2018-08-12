The Tamburitzans, a musical act inspired by international cultures that has toured the country since the 1930s, will come to Chippewa Falls Tuesday.
The Tamburitzans will perform at the McDonell Senior Catholic High School auditorium, 1316 Bel Air Blvd., at 7:30 p.m.
The two-hour show, performed by 31 Duquesne University and other Pittsburgh-area college students, includes costumes, folk dances and music.
The Tamburitzans' 82nd season's show is called "Prism," featuring songs and dances from Croatia, Serbia, Armenia, Ireland, Bulgaria, Romania, Greece, Poland and Slovenia, according to the group's website.
Chippewa Falls hosts a former Tamburitzan, Gene Krhin, who resides at the Wisconsin Veterans Home of Chippewa Falls. Krhin toured with the group and met his future wife there, and was instrumental in bringing the group to Chippewa Falls in 2017.
McDonell graduate Tom LeCleir is also a former Tamburitzan.
Tickets for the event start at $23 for adults, $20 for seniors and $20 for students under 18.
Purchase tickets for the event at https://talentshadows.events/event/tamburitzans-visit-chippewa-falls.
