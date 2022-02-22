Tammy Baldwin tours Process Metal Innovators in Bloomer

Like numerous business in the Chippewa Valley and across the country, metal fabricator Process Metal Innovators (PMI) in Bloomer has struggled to find workers.

"For us, the economy is going great," PMI president Chris Conard said. "The biggest hurdle is finding enough labor."

PMI, which opened 24 years ago, currently has 175 workers over four shifts in their 130,000-square-foot facility. Five years ago, they had 110 workers. Conard said he is looking to hire 25 more to meet their needs. However, there are some drawbacks to Bloomer, such as a lack of affordable housing, enough daycare options, and the city isn't on a public transportation/bus line.

The company has taken steps to attract workers. For instance, they have created a ride-share program, with the driver receiving a gas card for picking up a fellow employee to bring to work. They do extensive exit interviews, as well as ask people who turn down a job offer, why they didn't accept a position. And, they have created an internship program with Bloomer High School, offering on-the-job training to students.

"We have four graduating this spring that are coming on full-time, which is great," said PMI president Chris Conard.

Now, PWI is creating a program working alongside Chippewa Valley Technical College to create a classroom at their facility in the southeast corner of Bloomer. The classroom will be in a 20,000-square-foot building that will be constructed off-site and delivered this fall. Money from the American Rescue Plan act is paying for the new facility. The classroom setting can teach up to 30 students at a time how to work in a manufacturing center.

"For us, this grant came at a perfect time," Conard said. "With partnering with CVTC, we'll be able to have an excellent manufacturing training."

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin toured PMI on Monday morning and heard updates on the plans for the new facility. At the end of the tour, she called it "an incredible partnership," saying it's an "opportunity to increase workforce through apprenticeship." During the pandemic, Baldwin said, numerous people have chosen to "re-skill" and begin new careers.

PMI makes everything from casings for generators and fire extinguisher cabinets to firetruck components to door exteriors. During the tour, Baldwin got to use a machine to punch out the fire extinguisher frame.

Conard was thrilled to have Baldwin tour the plant and hear about the new partnership with CVTC.

"It's wonderful to have anyone from the public sector come in, who drives policy," Conard said. "We're excited to have her come in. Our people are proud of what we do, and it's an honor for them to have her come in and see it."

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, noted that the last time Baldwin visited Chippewa County, it was to see innovation in dairy at a cheese plant.

"This time we're here to talk about employees and manufacturing," Walker said. "And to be in the city of Bloomer is just an honor. And it's always great to have a friend in Washington."

Baldwin addressed other ongoing issues she is working on in Congress. She touted the new, bipartisan infrastructure law that will lead to upgrading and replacing highways and bridges.

"We've neglected our infrastructure for so long, that things are crumbling," she said.

Baldwin also discussed her concerns with new measures in states like Georgia and Texas that are likely to restrict access to voting. She noted steps to eliminate voting drop boxes here in Wisconsin. She expressed optimism Congress will still be able to pass some time of voting rights legislation this year. She also expressed concerns about the increase in harassment of election officials.

"We have a lot of challenges," she said.

Baldwin also praised the Biden administration for its handling of the standoff at the Ukraine-Russia border.

"I've been very impressed with President Biden's handling of this situation," Baldwin said. "I think the tactic has been very wise to expose what they know, of exposing their excuses for invading."

