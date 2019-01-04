People around Chippewa County won’t see any big changes to their property taxes for 2019.
In 2019, Chippewa County’s tax levy will be 2.18 percent larger than before, up to $19.1 million.
The overall budget increased 13.4 percent from $68.1 million to $77.3 million.
The property tax rate, however, will actually decrease from $3.69 per $1,000 of property value to $3.64 per $1,000.
Randy Scholz, Chippewa County administrator, said the decrease in the property tax rate was not unusual, noting that the levy amount is capped by the state.
“It’s not going to change very much due to levy limits,” Scholz said.
The property tax rate has not gone up or down very much, and was $3.78 in 2014.
In Chippewa Falls, a 6.43 percent increase in the tax levy was approved, bringing the total up to $7.1 million.
The overall budget increased by 3.45 percent over 2018, up to $12.9 million.
Mayor Greg Hoffman said the increase in the levy was needed for a number of reasons, but the city had been able to make it many years without increasing the taxes, which he attributed to cuts, good budgeting and raising money through other means for projects such as park improvements.
“There’s very few communities who can say that,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman said part of that increase is going to cover a new police officer and a 2 percent raise for city workers.
Hoffman said that throughout 2019 there are a number of park improvements that will continue, though the majority of that money is not from the city.
At the county level, Scholz said that in 2019 officials want to update the county board’s 2011 strategic plan, explore the feasibility of a new business park and launch a campaign against meth addiction.
In addition to the health and human costs, the drug problem also drains county resources.
“We’re trying to get the full community to work together,” Hoffman said.
