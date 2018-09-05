A gender discrimination lawsuit against the School District of Cornell has been dismissed.
Longtime Cornell teacher Caroline Hickethier filed the lawsuit in the Western District branch of Federal Court in Madison in June 2017.
Hickethier claimed she was paid “significantly less than (two) male teachers of comparable seniority,” saying she does “equal works in teaching positions that require equal skill, effort and responsibility and which are performed under equal working conditions,” according to the lawsuit.
The district denied the claim, saying Hickethier’s claims may be barred by the statute of limitations; that Hickethier’s suit failed to state a claim where there claim can be awarded; and that she doesn’t perform “equal work” when compared with two male teachers cited as examples in the lawsuit, according to a court filing.
Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson dismissed the lawsuit Aug. 27, saying there is “no indication the school district has set up this system to discriminate based on sex, or that the system has a discriminatory effect.”
Hickethier teaches English in grades 6-12 and has taught 29 years at either the Cornell Middle or High School, according to the lawsuit.
She has an undergraduate degree in English and a Master’s degree in education, along with 27 graduate credits in her teaching area.
Teachers qualifying under the “old” system, before the passage of 2011 Wisconsin Act 10, are given consideration for degrees, seniority and credits in decisions regarding their salaries, according to the lawsuit.
For the 2015-16 school year, Hickethier was paid $58,016, plus $529 for being an adviser to students.
“In that same year two male teachers, Richard Erickson and Steven Parker, received salaries of $65,587 and $67,0000, respectively,” the lawsuit said.
Erickson teaches agriculture education and has been with the district for 32 years. He has a bachelor’s degree.
The lawsuit said the district increased Erickson’s salary by $17,400 because he did not have the district’s medical benefit.
Parker “was a new hire in 2015 from an adjacent school district where he had taught for 18 years. He was classified as a ‘new’ hire, notwithstanding his years in teaching before Act 10. Parker started with a base salary in 2015 of $67,000, which was $8.983.85 higher than (Hickethier) with identical benefits,” the lawsuit said.
For the 2016-2017 school year, Hickethier was paid a $59,000 salary based in part on her seniority, $2,800 for credits and $2,500 for her Master’s degree. But Erickson was paid $67,100 and Parker’s salary was raised to $69,000.
Hickethier receives what’s called a cash replacement of $16,500 for not participating in the school district’s group health insurance plan, but unlike Erickson, that amount is not built into her salary.
Additional money for Parker and Erickson is “sex discrimination ... in violation of the Equal Pay Act,” according to the lawsuit.
The school district disagreed.
The total compensation Erickson receives is actually less than Hickethier, the district said.
“ ... All teachers employed by School District who were hired at and after the 2014- 15 school year are compensated under the New Model, regardless of age or gender,” read a filing from the school district.
Both Parker and Erickson had increased pay because they “teach courses that are in high demand and (the school district) has a limited supply of qualified teachers,” Peterson said.
The district offered Parker a better salary to “convince him to switch employers,” and Erickson a higher pension “to convince him to keep teaching for another three years,” Peterson said.
The district is facing lower enrollment numbers, and may have difficulties in finding and keeping qualified teachers, Peterson wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.