TeawhYB releases emotional new single 'Luv'

Love is an emotion that takes many forms, even the way it’s spelled. No matter how you write it, there is no denying the power of love, whether platonically or romantically, and the impact it can make on your life.

Eau Claire-based hip hop artist TeawhYB (Tyler Baumgart) just released his latest single called “Luv,” a song dealing with multiple heavy topics.

The track tackles his coping with the passing of a childhood friend who overdosed five years ago and how that can lead to regret. Simultaneously, the song also sees Baumgart discussing his sexuality, a topic he rarely explores in his melodies.

“Our relationship drifted throughout the years for many reasons, but when she passed it really hit me; how we can ‘love' the feeling something or someone gives us even though we hate what it makes us become?” Baumgart said. “Bits of the song are written about my personal transgressions and the regrets I have in the way I've treated others. By the time I could take responsibility for my actions it was too late, though I try to move forward with love in my heart. It takes the pain away from the good and bad memories. I don't really talk about my sexuality in songs much, but I wanted to get more personal with this one.”

TeawhYB has made a name for himself by delivering a diverse discography up to this point. “Controller 2” is an ode to longing for a lost love, “Cherry on Top” quickly became a dance party anthem, and “Cabin” provides sentimental vibes for your hometown on its way to garnering over one million plays on Spotify. “Luv” is a welcomed addition, as it dives deeper into Baumgart’s subconscious than any song he’s released to date.

“Ultimately, I just want people to feel something, whether that is gettin’ hype from the bass line, or really digesting the melancholy the words provide,” Baumgart said. “A few people have told me they felt I broke down a wall with this record, like it's the real me more so than other songs maybe. It makes me believe being vulnerable isn't so bad if people can relate it to their own experiences.”

With his latest song out, the summer season is yielding a ton of exciting happenings for Baumgart. He is set to perform at a number of Pride Festivals in support of his latest singles and will be featured on a number of new songs, videos and other projects throughout the summer season.

“Luv” by TeawhYB is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, and all other major streaming services. You can follow him on Instagram @TeawhYB.

