Ted's Pizza Palace in Menomine unveils makeover, celebrates 50th anniversary

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A downtown Menomonie business is celebrating a half-century of success by showing off its new look.

Ted’s Pizza Palace on Main Street in downtown Menomonie celebrated the unveiling of their Main Street Makeover Monday morning as part of their 50th anniversary celebration.

The business was selected in January as the winner of the makeover contest put on by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. based on the business’ successful track record, its clear community support and the potential to grow as a third generation of the family joins the business.

Owners Jim and Kim Gounaikis said the new look and amenities allotted through the Main Street Makeover have been invaluable and will help Ted’s Pizza Palace thrive for another generation.

“Celebrating our 50th year in business is especially exciting with the Main Street Makeover win from WEDC,” Jim and Kim Gounaikis said in a statement. “We are so grateful to be chosen for this project and thrilled with how the makeover turned out. The design team was an absolute pleasure to work with. Their creativity, insightfulness and patience made the experience easy, fun and rewarding. We would like to thank all that made this dream a reality and look forward to sharing it for many years to come.”