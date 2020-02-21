Text dependent analysis reshaping science at Southview elementary

Each lesson in the new science program lasts about one week, and it’s divided into three phases.

The first takes in the main idea and details of the reading, the second analyzes the craft and structure of the passages, and the third integrates the knowledge and ideas into real-world scenarios through lessons and activities.

The activity shown at Tuesday’s board meeting involved testing the reaction time of board members by having them catch a falling ruler. Their reaction time was shown by how far the ruler fell before board members could react, and this data shows how different people react differently, including how age could affect response time.

Dimock said the lesson shown during the meeting was but one example of lesson plans designed to get students at Southview and elsewhere in the district to tackle science and English language arts head-on.

“The lessons are designed to help get kids out of their chair and engaged in their learning,” Dimock said on Tuesday. “And by infusing two different subjects together, it helps them learn and grow across multiple areas. The example we provided tonight is just one of the many lessons that show how we are changing things up in the classroom to help students learn more efficiently.”