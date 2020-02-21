Text dependent analysis reshaping science at Southview elementary

The world is changing rapidly, and the way science is taught is changing just as fast at local elementary schools.
Teachers at Southview Elementary School are changing how they teach science, in part due new standards set for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
The school is using a system called text-dependent analysis, which is designed to let students use the text they study in their response to show their full understanding of the information they’ve just taken in.
In addition to text-dependent analysis, Southview teacher are incorporating elements of language arts to help engage students in a creative ways.
Three fourth-grade teachers and a group of fourth-grade students from Southview visited Tuesday’s school board meeting to talk about the new program.
Fourth-grade teachers Jessica Olson, Kelsey Schmidtke and Rachel Dimock took board members through the process of how they chose lesson plans, which Schmidtke said helps students stay engaged longer than the traditional lecture-and-note-taking format.
“In addition to learning about both science and English language arts through closed reading, they also have the opportunity to apply that knowledge hands-on through real-world experiences,” Schmidtke said. “It is a way for them to understand the information at a deeper level and get their minds focused on the information and how to apply it in the real world.”
Each lesson in the new science program lasts about one week, and it’s divided into three phases.
The first takes in the main idea and details of the reading, the second analyzes the craft and structure of the passages, and the third integrates the knowledge and ideas into real-world scenarios through lessons and activities.
The activity shown at Tuesday’s board meeting involved testing the reaction time of board members by having them catch a falling ruler. Their reaction time was shown by how far the ruler fell before board members could react, and this data shows how different people react differently, including how age could affect response time.
Dimock said the lesson shown during the meeting was but one example of lesson plans designed to get students at Southview and elsewhere in the district to tackle science and English language arts head-on.
“The lessons are designed to help get kids out of their chair and engaged in their learning,” Dimock said on Tuesday. “And by infusing two different subjects together, it helps them learn and grow across multiple areas. The example we provided tonight is just one of the many lessons that show how we are changing things up in the classroom to help students learn more efficiently.”
Teachers in the district met this summer to better understand new learning standards set by the state.
“Over the summer we were able to become more familiar with our new science standards,” Olson said. “As teachers, we worked together to unwrap the standards and prepare visuals to share with our grade-level colleagues to promote the understanding of the standards. Then once we had an understanding of the standards, we were able to connect those science standards to the work we had done around English language arts. It was an efficient system for getting everyone on the same page so we could be serve our students.”