Local business came together in Cadott over the weekend to celebrate its tightly-knit community.
The 34th annual Booya Days began Thursday and wrapped up Saturday, and the community came together for a variety of events and offerings to show the town a good time just before fall arrives.
Over the course of the day many different events and vendors lined Main Street in downtown Cadott and attendee John Bauer said he enjoys the event every year.
“I really love this town and I’m glad we get to keep having this event every year,” Bauer said. “We don’t have a lot of people living here, but to see so many people come out and have fun is really a cool thing to see. I like to be able to take my kids down here too because they get to see all the cool things there are to do in this town. We always have a good time.”
Booya Days included business sidewalk sales throughout the event. Patrons walking the street had the opportunity to purchase homemade crafts, clothing, makeup and other various products sold through mostly local vendors.
Booya Days attendee Rachel Downing said she enjoyed seeing all of the talented craftsmen in the area have the opportunity to sell their goods in a public place.
“There are so many cute knick knacks here,” Downing said. “It is interesting to see how many people in this community are so talented. I wish we had more opportunities to for them to sell their things more often.”
In addition to the merchandise and food available at the festival, a variety of other attractions adorned Main Street as well over the three days. Walking down the street, a man crafted chainsaw art and a local police officer talked with community members.
Another big attraction of Cadott Booya Days is the community wide thrift/garage sales occurring throughout the three days. The summer months are chock-full of garage sales, but the three days of Booya Days makes it more of an attraction than simply a pop-up shop, so the amount of people attending these sales was heightened.
Downing, a Cadott area resident herself, said it is always good to see the community come together during Booya Days every year.
“This is one of the events in Cadott that makes this city special,” Downing said. “Not a lot of towns have events like this that run for so long, and it has grown a lot over the years. We used to only have a few vendors a while ago, so seeing the street full of them now is very nice.”
While Cadott’s 34th annual Booya Days has come to an end, Downing said she hopes the community continues to thrive even after the vendors have closed their doors.
“Cadott is a special place and I hope we continue to grow,” Downing said. “I know most people only know us because of the music festivals every summer, but we are so much more than just that.”
