It’s time to paint downtown Chippewa Falls pink.
The 9th annual “Paint the Town Pink” event is set for 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, throughout Chippewa Falls. The goal is to bring attention to breast cancer awareness and highlight local businesses as well by offering a wide variety of attractions throughout downtown Chippewa Falls.
Teri Ouimette, director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, a nonprofit organization aimed at promoting Chippewa Falls and increasing tourism of the area, said the event has been a success for almost a decade and it spawns benefits for many organizations annually.
“It’s an event where we get to help with breast cancer awareness and showcase downtown businesses at the same time,” Ouimette said. “Downtown is a really cool area and getting a bunch of people to come down and support the cause and have the businesses get their name out there is great for everyone involved.”
“Paint the Town Pink” includes an eclectic mix of attractions for Chippewa Valley residents to partake in. A few annual favorites include a car show on Main Street where cars line up along the closed street, food and refreshments are offered by local businesses, freebies, drawings, live music and sales are held throughout downtown.
Also, pink ribbons adorn light poles and other fixtures to spread the color pink throughout the area.
New to the event this year are custom mugs for wine tasting, raffle of baskets and the chalk walk with members of 4-H as a show of support for those suffering from breast cancer.
Another new addition to “Paint the Town Pink,” is the Fill Inn Funds for the Fighters. The Fill Inn Station will be putting on raffles, a silent auction and drink deals with 100 percent of the donations and money raised going directly toward people suffering from breast cancer.
In addition to the fundraisers and other attractions involved in the Thursday afternoon get-together, co-sponsored by Chippewa Falls Main Street, Marshfield Clinic and The American Cancer Society, health specialists from Marshfield Clinic will be onsite with demonstrations and free information to benefit those interested in learning more about breast cancer awareness.
Ouimette said the event is going to be successful because members of the Chippewa Falls community continually shows they believe in the area and want to do their part to help it thrive in any way they can.
“This event going on for a number of years shows just how willing the city is to support itself,” Ouimette said. “We’re also very fortunate because we have a wonderful downtown with a lot to see and do. People choose to shop local and that’s our goal, to keep it in the community, and events like this support that goal.”
