Every piece of art may impact every individual in a unique way, making it difficult to say what works make the biggest splash. However, a longstanding Chippewa Valley art show show had three pieces which stood above the rest.
The 55th Annual Spring Art show at the Heyde Center for the Arts announced the winners of their three submission categories. The Holly Meier Award for best use of technique went to Jason Stabenow for his piece “Koi,” the Hugh Mandelert Award for best use of composition went to Jeffery Martell for his photograph “12 Steps,” and the Beryl Ouimette Award for best use of originality/creativity went to Jeff Nelson for this piece “Three Wise Men.”
Honorable mentions in each category included Denise Wenz’s “A Tall Poppy” in the Holly Meier Award for technique category, Beth Creekmore’s “Journey” in the Hugh Mandelert category for composition and Harlie Juedes’ “Poppie Reflection” in the Beryl Ouimette category for originality/creativity.
The art show, a collaboration between the Heyde Center and The Chippewa Herald, saw dozens of artists submit their artwork for display and consideration for the three awards. The three judges for the contest included Kay Brathol-Hostvet, an artist/art instructor, Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts and Erin Brunke, multimedia consultant for Chippewa Valley Newspapers.
Johnson said the three winners were unanimously agreed upon by the three judges, with each piece being a strong and powerful work that evoked an impactful response from the judging panel.
“We went to pieces that all three of us were struck by and really had a lasting impression,” Johnson said. “The judges did not have a problem finding the same ones that really evoked emotions. They all were at the top for all of us.”
Stabenow’s multi-photograph/acrylic work “Koi” was a new artistic venture for him. Stabenow said the process included taking a few photographs which were then enhanced in Photoshop, printed on canvas and layered with acrylic paint to make the entire piece come together. He said photography is what he primarily delves in, but wanted to try something new to expand his artistic pallet.
“I wanted to create something that involved my photography, but was more on the artistic side,” Stabenow said. “I was trying something brand new that I’ve never shown before. The reaction was pretty outstanding. I was blown away by all the questions people were asking about it. It has inspired people to try something new and not be afraid to do something different.”
While many of the artists worked on one work for the Spring Art show, some surprised even themselves by what they submitted and how it was received.
Martell’s winning photograph “12 Steps” depicts an ominous staircase photographed in Elk Mound, but Martell did not initially think to submit the image for the competition. He said he had another piece in mind to submit for consideration, but ultimately “12 Steps,” won him over.
“I gave the piece that won to my son, he had it hanging in his house and the more I saw that picture the more it grew on me and the more I liked it,” Martell said. “Something about it just spoke to me and it became my favorite piece of mine even before it won the award at the show.”
Stabenow’s multi-photograph/acrylic work is primarily appealing to the eye, Martell’s photograph appeals to the imagination and Nelson’s mixed media work contributes to an entirely different artistic goal.
Nelson’s mixed media work “Three Wise Men” depicts three individuals breaking out of the normal allotted frame space and layers the imagery with messages correlating with the growing “Black Lives Matter Movement.” It challenges the mind and Nelson said he is thankful the judges recognized his piece, looking past the purely visual aspects and finding a deeper meaning within.
“I am very happy to have the judges’ recognition of the artistic value of today’s contemporary concerns,” Nelson said. “It reinforces the idea that it is viable to present today’s current problems as artistic subjects.”
The three winning works are representative of the high level of quality on display at the Spring Art Show and Nelson, who has been a member of the Valley Art Association for years, said the level of quality coming into the Heyde Center every spring has exponentially increased year-after-year.
“Over the years I’ve been involved I’ve seen a constant and considerable increase in the number and quality of art being presented,” Nelson said. “I think it is an exceptional show and you get a wonderful cross section of the artists and art that exists in our area. Being that it isn’t juried by someone else’s judgment, you get a real representative example of the spirit and creativity of the people in our area. It’s enlightening to see it and inspirational to others who wish they could, and think they might, in the future be a part of it.”
While the three winners have been recognized for the technical and artistic abilities, the dozens of artists who contributed a wide variety of captivating pieces show just how strong the Chippewa Falls art community is becoming.
The Spring Art show is open through Friday, April 19 and is free and open to the public. For more information you can visit the show’s event page on the Heyde Center website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.