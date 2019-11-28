Thanksgiving is a national holiday chock full of hungry people stuffing their faces with a cascade of meats, potatoes and pie, but local church members used their time and resources Thursday afternoon to give back and show how thankful they are for the privileges they enjoy.
Unity Christ Center in Eau Claire hosted a benefit lunch on Thanksgiving Day benefiting a variety of charities. The event featured a donated meal offered to members of the church, their families and community members in general with free-will donations benefiting local pet food pantries and the Sojourner House.
Dean Schmitz, a member of Unity Christ Center and chef for the turkey dinner, said it is important for not just churches, but people and organizations in general to give back and be thankful not just on holidays but throughout the rest of the year because there are those who are less fortunate and live hard lives.
“We’re thankful and lucky because there are a lot of people out there who don’t have anything,” Schmitz said. “They have nothing, so a meal to them means a lot. For us, having a meal is just an average thing just like going home and going to bed. We take it for granted.”
The Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital, Pet Food Plus and Chippewa Valley Cat Club sponsored the event and will donate the proceeds to local pet food pantries as well as donating food and funds to the Sojourner House, a local homeless shelter. Leftovers from the event were also given to the Sojourner House after the event.
“The money we make today allows us to continue to help these causes,” Schmitz said. “All the money will go back to helping feed people and pets and that’s important to us.”
The turkey dinner at Unity Christ Center has been put on for the last several years after a need in their own congregation was the catalyst for the popularization of the event.
“Three years ago, our pastor at the time didn’t cook, was by herself and asked if we could cook for her,” Schmitz said. “One thing led to another and we’ve been doing it ever since. This is our fourth time doing this and we have a great time doing it and giving back.”
Schmitz said no matter how much money they make and split between the two causes, he and the staff and congregation at Unity Christ Center are simply thankful for the blessings they are afforded throughout the year and are thankful to spend Thanksgiving together while giving back to their community.
