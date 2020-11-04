The Brewing Projekt win prominent economic development award for brewery and taproom redevelopment

The Brewing Projekt has been presented with the 2020 Community and Economic Development Award (CEDA) for its recent brewery expansion project.

The brewery won in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category, which recognizes innovative redevelopment projects that have had a positive impact on a community’s economy, including job growth and increased tax base. The award was initially announced at the 2020 CEDA Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually on Sept. 16.

The awards program was established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) to celebrate businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to the state’s economy. Winners were recognized in the following six categories: Business Retention and Expansion; Economic Development Initiative; Economic Driver; Public-Private Partnership; Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse; and Talent Attraction.