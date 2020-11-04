The Brewing Projekt win prominent economic development award for brewery and taproom redevelopment

The Brewing Projekt has been presented with the 2020 Community and Economic Development Award (CEDA) for its recent brewery expansion project.
The brewery won in the Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse category, which recognizes innovative redevelopment projects that have had a positive impact on a community’s economy, including job growth and increased tax base. The award was initially announced at the 2020 CEDA Awards Ceremony, which was held virtually on Sept. 16.
The awards program was established by the Wisconsin Economic Development Association (WEDA) to celebrate businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to the state’s economy. Winners were recognized in the following six categories: Business Retention and Expansion; Economic Development Initiative; Economic Driver; Public-Private Partnership; Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse; and Talent Attraction.
“The Brewing Projekt’s expanded brewery and taproom is a tremendous addition to the Eau Claire downtown business district, and the city is thrilled they were recognized with a CEDA award for their exciting redevelopment project,” said Aaron White, economic development manager for the City of Eau Claire. “Despite numerous challenges, the Brewing Projekt saw opportunity in a neglected building that once served as a meatpacking plant, cannery and furniture store, transforming one of the last old brick structures in downtown into an amazing craft brewery and taproom.”
The Brewing Projekt, an award-winning microbrewery established in 2015 and located in the Cannery District of Downtown Eau Claire, quickly outgrew its initial space and needed to move its home to a redeveloped 50,000 square foot former furniture store and meat canning facility in the city.
The facility features a taproom, outdoor seating, meeting space and is located along a 34-mile hiking/biking trail system. The brewery’s redevelopment project provided an opportunity to salvage a timeworn brick building as part of a plan the Eau Claire Redevelopment Authority began over 10 years ago. The project has added over $1.5 million in new tax base and 36 full and part-time jobs.
“WEDA is excited to partner with the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to present the CEDA Awards and celebrate the efforts of businesses such as the Brewing Projekt that are advancing Wisconsin’s economy through exciting redevelopment projects,” WEDA Communications Director Michael Welsh said. “The Brewing Projekt’s expanded brewery exemplifies the positive economic impact a successful redevelopment project can have in a community.”
CEDA Award sponsors include Alliant Energy; Dairyland Power Cooperative; Green Bay Packers; Insight Publications; Madison Gas & Electric; U.S. Bank; and Xcel Energy.
