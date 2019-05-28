The parade may have been canceled. But Wayne Steinmetz wasn't going to let that stop him from honoring those who never came home.
The Chippewa Falls Memorial Day parade, which begins at the courthouse and ends in Irvine Park, was canceled this year because of rainy, windy weather. Steinmetz, a captain in the U.S. Air Force who served from 1973-1994, set out on the parade route early Monday morning anyway.
Let’s salute the women and men who have served our country in the military.
Holding a large American flag, Steinmetz marched the parade route solo to show a few drops of water weren't going to stop him from honoring his fallen comrades.
“It was Memorial Day and there were plenty of GIs that have sat in the monsoons in Vietnam with little or nothing but a poncho to cover themselves, so I thought a little rain wasn’t a reason to not continue to honor them,” Steinmetz said.
Steinmetz said he didn’t march the route for himself for any recognition, rather it was something he felt needed to be done to uphold a longstanding Chippewa Valley tradition.
“When I did it I wasn’t doing it for me, I was doing it to honor those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” Steinmetz said. “It wasn’t going to take much for me to put on the old raincoat or uniform on and march the parade route. It was for those who served, both men and women, who didn’t get to come home to their families.”
This sentiment is one Steinmetz shares with many Chippewa Falls residents. Along his route. multiple individuals noticed his act and joined him on his march. A man and woman joined Steinmetz mid-march and others stopped their cars to come together in remembrance.
He said the act was much unexpected and shows how strong and morally upright the city is.
“It was very touching,” Steinmetz said. “It speaks volumes on what our community is about and what the military is about. It really is what it is all about.”
The small group of parade participants ended their experience at Irvine Park with a short ceremony, showing the rain-drenched American flag was going to be held up in pride on Memorial Day 2019 rain or shine.
Stacy Pickerign, Steinmetz’s co-worker at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, said when she heard about him doing this she wasn’t the least bit surprised.
“It was a really honorable act on his part,” Pickerign said. “It’s not out of character for Wayne, because that’s just something he would do. He’s always supporting veterans and he’s very patriotic.”
Steinmetz said he hopes people come out in full force for the 2020 Memorial Day parade — rain or shine — to honor fallen veterans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.