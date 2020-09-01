The Chippewa Store opens in downtown Chippewa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Chippewa Falls residents now have a hub for merchandise that celebrates all things local.

The Chippewa Store opened Tuesday morning in downtown Chippewa Falls. The shop at 23 W. Spring St. sells local-themed coffee mugs, T-shirts, hats, various apparel and lanyards. Business hours for The Chippewa Store are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Cassie Smiskey, co-owner of The Chippewa Store, said she and her husband Carl decided to open their new business in order to give local residents the chance to get their hands on something local to help spread their love for their city.

“We felt like Chippewa Falls needed a place where we could have souvenirs and things which were focused on our town,” Smiskey said. “Whether you’re sending a Christmas gift to somebody or putting together a care package for a family member or a friend, we wanted to have a place people could go to buy a piece of the city. It’s such a great place to live, and there is so much to offer so we just wanted to enhance that.”

In addition to operating as a retail business, The Chippewa Store is also serving as the central hub for Smiskey Designs, a printing and apparel company Carl Smiskey has run for nearly a decade.