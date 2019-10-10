A beloved 21st-century novel and play is making its way to the Chippewa Valley stage this weekend.
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” is set to hit the Heyde Center for the Arts stage Friday through Sunday in Chippewa Falls.
The mystery written by Mark Haddon, which came out originally in 2003, deals with the death of a dog and the subsequent investigation. It will have showings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, and youth tickets are $8.
The play follows 15-year-old Christopher Boone, who is accused of killing his neighbor’s dog, and investigates the case. A series of unearthed secrets, shocking revelations and location changes ensue. The play also deals with themes such as autism, which Boone lives with in the play.
Playing Christopher Boone is Chippewa Valley resident Jason Lech Stevens. This is Stevens’ first leading role after performing regularly in area productions for many years, and he said the physical and mental requirements of portraying Boone have been taxing and a challenge to pull off.
“This is my first leading role, as I’ve played supporting roles before and this is a beast of a first leading role,” Stevens said. “It’s very physical and mentally a lot to handle. I’m constantly on the ground, I scream a lot and do all sorts of things that can be uncomfortable for most people. I’ve had to loosen up and become this character.”
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” has received critical and commercial acclaim in the 16 years since its release.
You have free articles remaining.
The book has reached high charting positions on multiple best-seller lists, and in 2015, the play was first adapted for production on the Broadway stage.
From there, it has won multiple Tony awards and has even begun being taught in academic classrooms throughout the country, even being discussed in Stevens’ father’s classroom at Eau Claire Memorial High School.
Preparation for the production has been grueling, Stevens said, with more than two months of rehearsals four days a week to bring the production to life.
“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been a lot of fun,” Stevens said. “It’s taken a lot of time, but now that it’s here it’s all worth it.”
With the lights set to shine on the Heyde Center stage, Stevens said he hopes families of all ages come to see the production to hear and visualize the message regarding autism and false judgment of the people who live with it every day.
“I think the people who know the book are going to be very satisfied with it, because the play is almost identical to the book,” Stevens said. “I just think it’s a story that needs to be told. I hope people bring their kids and teenagers, because I think it will inform people in general who don’t know much about autism. It has a great life lesson of you shouldn’t judge someone if you don’t really know them. It’s a very emotional show.”
For more information on the Heyde Center for the Arts production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” you can visit the event page on their website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.