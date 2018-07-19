Ten months ago, Glenn Frith died four times.
After fighting his way back from a massive heart attack and death, Frith — or “Lucky” as he’s called — is at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport this weekend talking about the planes he loves with experts and newbies alike at the American Barnstormers Tour, as the biplanes make their way to Oshkosh for the EAA AirVenture airshow.
And he was given the OK to keep doing what he loves: piloting the open-cockpit planes.
“Flying in an open-cockpit biplane is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Frith said. “An open cockpit biplane is the epitome of freedom.”
Frith, of Fort Meyers, Fla., is one of the experts and pilots touring with the American Barnstormers Tour, a nearly month-long tour that travels with 10 vintage planes to five different states and cities on its way to the airshow in Oshkosh.
Through 6 p.m. Saturday, the tour will be at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport offering free views, history lessons and airshows of the biplanes and rides for $80.
This year’s tour features biplanes that stem from Travel Air, which began with Lloyd Stearman, Clyde Cessna and Walter Beech, all of whom, Frith said, would go on to to create their companies. The trio’s joint company began about 25 years after the Wright brothers first took flight.
Cessna, Beechcraft and Boeing — which purchased Stearman’s company, Stearman — are all part of the aviation history and industry thanks to the original Travel Air planes.
“These are some of the biggest names in aviation,” Frith said about the founders of Travel Air. “So these airplanes are the grandfathers of what’s out there. This is important history. This is how aviation history started.”
As part of the tour, Frith said he’s been able to meet with people who used to work in the Travel Air factories, all of whom are in their 90s. The tour has also been giving rides to veterans, learning and hearing stories about the planes from those who built and navigated them, Frith said.
For Gabriel Watson, 14, and Alexis Price, 19, the experience in the biplanes was a first for both of them — and a first in the air, period.
It’s an experience neither thought they would get to experience Thursday.
Watson’s foster father and Alexis’ grandpa, Paul Price, of Fall Creek, was the impetus for both of them strapping on helmets and eye gear and hopping into the plane.
Watson had just finished his driver’s education course, while Alexis had just been picked up from work Thursday morning by her grandfather en route to the DMV, when they drove by the airport, Watson said.
“And he’s like, ‘You want an airplane ride?’” Watson recalled his foster father, Paul, saying to him.
Soon, he and Alexis were high above the Chippewa Valley in an open biplane.
For Watson, despite his fear of heights and nerves before the plane took off, it was an experience he won’t forget.
“Awesome,” Watson said with a big smile, his legs firmly planted on the ground. Watson remembered looking down and seeing the vehicles look like little toys driving around and is excited to tell others about his experience.
Alexis, happy to be back on the ground, was a little more nervous about being thousands of feet in the air without a roof over her head.
“It was fun… definitely nerve-wracking,” Alexis said.
Paul stood by the tarmac snapping photos and taking videos of the kids as they flew away and landed back at the airport.
For the three of them, experiencing Frith’s favorite form of freedom is a memory they will always have together.
“(It’s) giving them an experience neither one of them would ever forget,” Paul said. “It’s a memory you can make last a lifetime. For these kids… it’s something that we’ve done together.”
