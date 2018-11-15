The 2018 deer hunting season is almost upon us and hunters preparing for the opening weekend are in for a cold season filled with a few new rule changes.
Changes in 2018
Deer tags are now being referred to as “harvest authorizations,” and hunters are still required to carry proof of a hunting license and newly-named “harvest authorizations” while hunting at any time. The last few changes are all logistical in nature, including deer management zones and boundaries being changed. An any-deer archery season is being extended through Jan. 31 in some areas, and “baiting and feeding” is now being banned in a few counties.
Season’s beginning
The official start time for the November gun-deer hunt is Saturday, Nov. 17. It will run through Sunday, Nov. 25. Following that, the muzzleloader deer hunt will take place from Monday, Nov. 26. through Wednesday, December 5. The archery and crossbow season is already underway and will continue through Sunday, Jan. 6, with an extended season in some counties through Thursday, Jan. 31.
Hunting license requirements
To participate in the gun deer hunting season, hunters are required to have a gun deer license. This includes one gun buck harvest authorization and Farmland (Zone 2) antlerless harvest authorization. In order to purchase a license you will be required to show proof of hunter education if you are born on or after Jan. 1, 1973 unless you have completed military basic training in any branch or have completed the hunting mentorship program.
Weather forecast
When preparing the weekend hunt, bundle up with multiple layers as it is expected to be freezing in Chippewa County. Saturday’s high is 26 degrees with a low of 8. Sunday will see slightly higher temperatures with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 12, and Monday Chippewa County hunters will see a high of 25 degrees and a low of 15. There is no forecast of snow or rain over opening weekend and winds are expected to top out around 10 miles per hour.
Hunting restrictions
With the exclusion of “baiting and feeding,” now banned in a few counties in Wisconsin, the restrictions and regulations placed on hunters remain the same as previous years. Some of the regulations include felons not being allowed to own or use a firearm, a ban on automatic firearms, dogs not being allowed to hunt deer and a ban on hunting with a handgun (including muzzleloading handguns) if you are under the age of 18.
For the complete list of information needed to make your 2018 gun deer hunting season as smooth as possible, visit www.dnr.wi.gov.
