Finding innovative ways to raise funds becomes harder every year, but a local favorite nonprofit continues to deliver just that.
The Chippewa County Humane Association is hosting its annual Purr and Paw Murder Mystery Dinner on Saturday, April 6, at the Eagles Club Banquet Hall in Chippewa Falls. The event will start at 5 p.m., and tickets, which include dinner, are $38.
Annually the Chippewa County Humane Association hosts this murder mystery “whodunnit” party to raise money for shelter upkeep, food for the various animals up for adoption and other costs associated with running the day-to-day operations of the shelter. The event involves the attendees trying to discover who in a group of characters committed a crime. This year’s theme is a “trailer park tragedy.”
“We hope that we get more people to come out to the event and take interest in it, because we’re always trying to up our fundraising to cover our shelter bills,” Holly Morrison, Chippewa County Humane Association shelter manger, said. “This is our most successful fundraiser. It’s always the biggest fundraiser that we have every year, so we really hope it goes well.”
The event will start at 5 p.m. with a social hour, followed by the Mystery Mayhem Dinner beginning at 6 p.m. In addition to the actual mystery itself, the night will include prizes for the best costumes and awards for the most skilled detectives.
Morrison said the fundraiser's continuing success -- and trend of setting new fundraising records -- is due to the generosity of the Chippewa Valley community.
“We have wonderful supporters that continue to come every single year,” Morrison said. “We would love some new people to join them this year and we are confident that’ll happen because of just how great our community is. The more faces the better.”
While the fundraiser's theme is mysterious, shelter staff hope community members see the event as anything but. For more information on the Trailer Park Tragedy event benefiting the Chippewa County Humane Association, visit chippewahumane.com.
Tickets are available at the Chippewa County Humane Association location, the Chippewa Veterinary Clinic, Lake Wissota Animal Hospital and at the door the night of the event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.