The Past Passed Here event set to immerse Chippewa Falls into a bygone era

A historically inclined Chippewa Valley event is back for another season.

The Past Passed Here is set for May 12–15 at Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls, an event that takes attendees back in time more than 150 years into Chippewa County’s living history.

This award-winning event is open to the public from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. May 12-13, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on May 14, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 15. Admission fee is $5 or $15 per family, with children ages 5 and under admitted free.

“This field trip has been a favorite for many years because students are involved in several hands-on activities and feel that they are getting a firsthand experience of life in the early days,” said Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District community liaison Janel Seaholm. “Students were not able to attend over the past two years due to the pandemic and a great deal of enthusiasm has been generated knowing students will get this authentic experience again.”

Attendees of The Past Passed Here will be able to explore dozens of authentic French fur trade era re-enactor camps and participate in hands-on camp activities and games. Tours of the Mobile Lumberjack Museum, where patrons will able to try their hand at logging camp skills, will also be offered.

To top off the event, old fashioned food and live music will be included to increase the sense of immersion into a bygone era.

The event was created to provide a full day field trip for fourth-grade students who have been studying Wisconsin history. To date more than 9,400 students have spent a day in camp participating in hands-on activities.

The event augments their curriculum and allows them to experience local living history. This event incorporates historic clothing, tents, tools and activities into interactive presentations that seek to give participants a sense of stepping back in time.

For more information visit chippewacountywihistoricalsociety.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.