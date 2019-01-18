A favorite local eatery is closing its doors, but not for the reason you might assume.
Bomb Tacos in downtown Chippewa Falls announced Tuesday via Facebook that the restaurant is shutting down and is up for sale. The small, quaint location has been in operation for the past two years and previously announced in early December it was shutting down for the winter prior to the announcement Tuesday.
The common assumption when a business is put up for sale is that the organization wasn’t profitable enough to remain open, but Royce Roberts, owner/operater of Bomb Tacos, said the location just isn’t large enough to manifest the vision and goals he has for his business.
“I had a heart-to-heart with myself and I realized I could keep trying to put out the product that we do in this tiny little space or I can sell the shop and get a bigger place so I can actually do what I’ve wanted to do since day one,” Roberts said. “The shop was just too small for our business model. We thought it would be great in the beginning, but then we were out of food in two days.”
Roberts said it was commonplace for the coolers to be so full he couldn’t put any more product in them, and the food would then sell too quickly and not allow ample time to restock before more customers walked through the door.
After an outpouring of support and love via social media for Bomb Tacos, Roberts said the business is not going to be gone for too long. He wants to reopen the business in the near future, this time in a bigger space with ample potential to feed many more taco-crazed Chippewa Valley residents.
“Our major concern is to stay in Chippewa,” Roberts said. “We want to stay in Chippewa, but that depends on availability. We’re trying to get an actual blueprint on paper for what we want to do and where we want to go by the fall, so that next winter or next spring we can be full up-and-running. We want to have more menu items available and just be able to do what we planned on doing in the first place.”
Now that the original location for Bomb Tacos has closed its doors, Roberts said Chippewa Falls made operating the location a pleasure for the last two years and will fondly remember all of the positive interactions he had with patrons both new and old over the two calendar years it served popular Mexican cuisine.
“We love being a part of this community,” Roberts said. “It really showed when people would come in, or literally just thank us through the window, and say thank you so much for what you’re doing for Chippewa and the Chippewa Valley. Not many people will come out and say it, but there are people who really do appreciate it. I think that’ll be one of the lasting legacies of Bomb Tacos is that we were good to our neighbors. That’s really all you can ask.”
If you’re interested in purchasing the location you can email cfbombtacos@gmail.com or send a message to the Bomb Tacos Facebook fan page.
