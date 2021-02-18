The show will go on: Chi-Hi prepares to debut their virtual Broadway musical

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The performance begins with the show creators in a Google Meet session discussion about whether the show should go on or not, before erupting into a cavalcade of song and dance fit for any viewer.

Plummer said the decision to put on a variety show performance devoid of many traditional plot elements came through trying to put together a normally focused show, but finding it didn’t fit the virtual format well.

“Since it has been an unusual year, we decided to do an unusual show,” Plummer said. “We wanted to capture a show which would tell the history of the Chi-Hi musical and end up feeling like you’re watching a reunion special on television. It’s a way of celebrating the musical and keeping the tradition alive.”

The shows stars a cast of extremely talented high schoolers and guest appearances from alumni, faculty and community members alike.

“The Show Will Go On” also had to overcome COVID-19 restrictions during the rehearsal and recording process. All of the songs/solos were recorded separately and edited together during post-production, many virtual rehearsals were held and none of the actors/performers were within six feet of each other during the performance of the production to keep each other safe from the spread of coronavirus.