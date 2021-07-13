'The Sound of Music' production to hit Heyde Center stage this week

After Way became choir director at Chippewa Falls High School, he again handled musical direction for shows, and at his suggestion Scobie was hired to serve as director. Through the years they’ve led Christmas concerts, readers theatre with music, concerts in which poems written by Scobie were set to music, and the continuing tradition of community musicals.

They haven’t done a show together every year, but just about that pace, Way said. Scobie and Way both spoke about the way their collaboration works.

For Scobie’s part, “We have worked through every problem that we’ve faced onstage in performance trusting each other. We’ve always been able to compromise. And we have never yelled at each other. Not once.”

Both leaders are calm directors, Scobie added.

“That’s the only way you can get the best out of your performers,” she said. “Performers cannot be afraid of the director because if that happens they cannot grow.”

Way cited their ability to work as part of a team.

“Everybody is absolutely aware of their roles, and it just goes unspoken that we know who makes which decisions and it just makes everything cruise,” he said.