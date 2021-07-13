'The Sound of Music' production to hit Heyde Center stage this week

Take a beloved, classic musical. Put together a community production with a large cast plus a dedicated production team and orchestra. Present it live for theatre lovers who haven’t had such an opportunity for well over a year.
These are a few of the favorite things that apply to the staging of “The Sound of Music” opening Thursday at Heyde Center for the Arts, 3 S. High St.
The production will have showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and a final performance on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $16 for adults, $15 for seniors and $8 for youth. Tickets are available online at the Heyde Center box office.
“This is just a glorious time,” said Nancy Clark Scobie, directing the production that was supposed to happen last year but was canceled because of the coronavirus.
Speaking in a phone interview, Scobie added, “This has been like a renewal of a family that has been unable to meet for a year and a half. And for us it’s been two full years,” referring to the fact that the last Chippewa Falls summer musical was “Oliver” in 2019.
“Everybody is just ecstatic about it — over the moon,” musical director Jerry Way said.
Postponing the show had been especially difficult for Scobie, a self-described people person. “I love to be with people,” she said. “People give me energy. ... I never dreamed of having to live through something like COVID-19.”
To be sure, the camaraderie among cast and crew has been appreciated. It also has enhanced a productive atmosphere.
“Everybody is right on time for rehearsals,” Way said. “They come just primed and anxious to work.”
Way further complimented the team for making steady progress.
“You want it to be always steps going higher and higher,” he said. “Sometimes it’s not that way. ... For this production, everybody has just been so focused, and it’s all just been climbing the stairs.”
TeamworkPart of the reason the performers and production team have come together like a tight-knit family is that some in the company have established a rapport through putting on shows together.
That’s certainly true of Scobie and Way, as they have served as director and musical director, respectively, for community and school productions staged over 50 years.
They first met in 1971, when Way was band director at McDonell High School and Scobie, who had just started there as an English teacher, told administrators she wanted to direct plays.
Scobie still remembers the first show: “Who Can Fix the Dragon’s Wagon?” for which Way wrote the music. A blizzard on what was to be opening weekend required postponement of a week, although the show eventually did go on.
After Way became choir director at Chippewa Falls High School, he again handled musical direction for shows, and at his suggestion Scobie was hired to serve as director. Through the years they’ve led Christmas concerts, readers theatre with music, concerts in which poems written by Scobie were set to music, and the continuing tradition of community musicals.
They haven’t done a show together every year, but just about that pace, Way said. Scobie and Way both spoke about the way their collaboration works.
For Scobie’s part, “We have worked through every problem that we’ve faced onstage in performance trusting each other. We’ve always been able to compromise. And we have never yelled at each other. Not once.”
Both leaders are calm directors, Scobie added.
“That’s the only way you can get the best out of your performers,” she said. “Performers cannot be afraid of the director because if that happens they cannot grow.”
Way cited their ability to work as part of a team.
“Everybody is absolutely aware of their roles, and it just goes unspoken that we know who makes which decisions and it just makes everything cruise,” he said.
In addition, Way said, “I think Nancy’s evenness is what makes it work. She works that well with everybody.”
Scobie said the common appeal of this production will help bring people together after being apart for so long.
“The love that the people have for each other and the gratitude of being able to live life with the dream of being able to live it fully is felt throughout the show,” Scobie said.
That theme of gratitude may be a powerful sentiment in the audience as well.