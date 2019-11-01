A year has passed but the heartache and memories of lives cut short live on.
Sunday, Nov. 3, marks the one-year anniversary of a hit-and-run car crash in Chippewa Falls that left three Girl Scouts from Troop 3055 and one mother dead, with another Scout in critical condition, while the group of girls and parents were cleaning trash alongside the road.
The tragic accident took the lives of Jayna Kelley (Halmstad Elementary), Autumn Helgeson (Halmstad Elementary), Haylee Hickle (Southview Elementary) and Sara Schneider (mother of Haylee Hickle) and left Madalyn Zwiefelhofer in the hospital for an extended period.
Jayna’s mother, Robin Kelley, said the anniversary is a hard day to deal with because it’s another reminder of the daughter who is, and always will be, constantly on the minds of her and her family.
“Obviously the one-year anniversary is hard and we’re thinking of our daughter every day and every second,” Kelley said. “The support the community has shown us over this time has been unbelievable. A lot of businesses have shown their support and helped us with donations for the pavilions we’ve built at the two schools and with giving to the Girl Scouts directly.
“It’s just been a constant outpouring of support.”
Gregory Hoffman, mayor of Chippewa Falls, said the tragedy left an immense impact on the community.
People came together quickly to try and pick up the pieces during a time of grieving.
“It’s a very sensitive issue, because there has been a lot of frustration and a lot of heartache,” Hoffman said.
“The community is still hurting from this senseless tragedy. We all wish the girls and the mom were here. When a tragedy like this happens, it’s hard to wrap our heads around it. That’s our problem, because sometimes it’s senseless and you can’t fathom why it happened. All I can say is I really wished it wouldn’t have happened and all we can do is support their families.”
A Chippewa Falls man is facing trial on four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, four counts of hit and run-involving death, and one count each of hit and run-causing great bodily harm, intentionally abusing hazardous materials and bail jumping.
Immediately following the tragic accident, Chippewa Falls and surrounding communities rallied in a variety of ways to show support for the fallen and the one young girl still fighting for her life. A candlelight vigil was held, green was worn to honor Troop 3055, a wide assortment of fundraising campaigns to help the families with funeral and expenses and to get back on their feet were launched, signs with a logo commemorating the Girl Scouts were plastered throughout the Chippewa Valley and hundreds and thousands of well wishes were spread over social media to help the victims and their families find peace during the tragic time.
Carrie Andringa, program director for the Girls Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes, said the support the organization has received during the past year has been humbling and shows what a caring community Chippewa Falls is.
“Over the past year we’ve been overwhelmed with grief for the families and the troop,” Andringa said. “We know the Chippewa Valley community has such a strong connection to this tragedy, so we wanted to do something to honor the girls, the families and the community as well.”
To mark the one-year-anniversary of the tragic accident, the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes is holding an Honor Walk for Girl Scout Troop 3055 at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.
Featuring guest speakers and other activities, the one-mile walk along a paved path will serve as remembrance for the group of women who had their lives cut short far too soon in the most horrific of ways.
Andringa said even one year later, every act of kindness the community shows toward those affected by the tragedy doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated.
“We want the community to know we’ve recognized every iota and outpouring of support they’ve shown this troop over the last year,” Andringa said. “It doesn’t go unnoticed and it’s very meaningful.”
In times of crisis and tragedy, people and communities come together to try and hold things together and lift up those who have been cut down.
While the community is still reeling with heartache and sadness, the one-year-anniversary of the Girl Scout Troop 3055 accident is showing the community is strong and won’t forget the women who have passed on any time soon.
