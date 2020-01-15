A longtime favorite Chippewa Falls bar is set to reopen almost a year after tragedy struck.
The View tavern on Lake Wissota in Chippewa Falls announced Sunday morning via Facebook it will reopen after nearly a year sometime later this month. The Facebook post simply reads, “That's right! We hope to see you in for our Grand Reopening!”
You have free articles remaining.
In mid-February of 2019, the The View was shut down after a devastating fire engulfed the bar and restaurant in flames. The damage forced the business to rebuild during the past year.
An additional post was made on The View’s social media Monday requesting applications for bartenders and servers, further indicating the business is indeed planning on reopening in the next few weeks. Additional updates, including a specific reopening date, will be available in the coming weeks on The View on Lake Wissota’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.