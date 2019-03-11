CHIPPEWA FALLS — Rob Brown, owner of the View tavern on Lake Wissota, has announced plans to rebuild his business, which burned down Feb. 12.
“Currently we are working on getting plans drawn up and hope to begin with the rebuild this spring/summer,” Brown wrote on Facebook on Saturday. “With that we are now looking for quotes from contractors for excavation, footing/foundations, framing/construction, electric, plumbing, and many other areas.”
Brown was reached for comment Monday but didn’t want to elaborate further at this time.
Brown purchased the bar, located at 17779 Highway X in the town of Lafayette, in July 2013 and immediately began the major renovations, overhauling the tavern to add a banquet and reception hall, along with installing the 3,000-square-foot rooftop patio.
The Chippewa Fire District could not determine the cause of the blaze.
