Carla Cooper, owner/licensed massage therapist/TRE facilitator/float therapist at The Zaniya Center, will host an open house in honor of the grand opening of the Float Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Dec. 12.
The Zaniya Center is located in the Dove Healthcare Facility at 2829 County Highway I, South Building, 3rd floor. The Chippewa Chamber will be on-site holding a ribbon cutting at 4:30 with celebration and grand opening at 5 pm.
Come enjoy treats from Little Wissota Bakehouse, fresh apple cider from the local orchards and free goodie bags to the first 25 guests, as well as grand opening specials.
You have free articles remaining.
Take a tour around The Zaniya Center, view the Float Room, ask questions about our offerings: massage, fire cupping, TRE, reiki, crystal therapy and more. The resident Reiki master will be available to answer questions. Come meet the new massage therapist and life coach and find out how he can help you in your life goals. Grand opening specials such as free T-shirts to any new client who enrolls in the float membership as well as special massage/float packages available for purchase.
Attendees are encouraged to bring gently used winter hats, gloves, scarves, coats, single fitted sheets, blankets, pillows or new long underwear, warm socks for donation to the Veterans Assistance Foundation, VHRP in Chippewa Falls. Zaniya will be taking a box of goodies to Klein Hall 2820 East Park Ave, Chippewa Falls.
The Zaniya Center is a client-focused facility specializing in various pathologies related to computer posture, including services aimed at PTSD clients.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.