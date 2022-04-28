Then and Now: 150 Years of Change exhibit to open at Chippewa Valley Museum

EAU CLAIRE — A decade before the city came together as one, people were living in the three communities of West Eau Claire, North Eau Claire and the Village of Eau Claire.

By 1860, the area could boast of four schools, 10 dry goods stores, four grocery stores, four saloons, one newspaper, six doctors, seven attorneys and eight lawyers. To reduce competition for business and residents and improve services, the three communities decided to merge to become the City of Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin Legislature passed an Act to Incorporate the City of Eau Claire on March 2, 1872, and the city officially came into being on March 19, 1872.

Then and Now takes visitors through a variety of changes that have occurred in Eau Claire since 1872. It explores changes in how we build infrastructure, create city government, and develop parks; how we deal with disasters; how we educate our children; how we gather together as a community; and how we produce goods for consumption and trade.

Exhibit highlights include stories about seven businesses that have stood the test of time, fun stories and interesting experiences, and a “sense” of what living in Eau Claire was like.

The exhibit will be in place from Saturday, April 30, to Saturday, December 31.

Then and Now: 150 Years of Change is supported in part by National Endowment for the Humanities and the Eau Claire Community Foundation. Corporate sponsors include Chestnut Consulting, Huebsch, Royal Credit Union, Silver Springs, and Volume One.

The Chippewa Valley Museum is at 1204 East Half Moon Drive in Eau Claire’s scenic Carson Park. It is open Tuesday 5-8 and Wednesday through Saturday 12-5, no appointment necessary.

Admission: Adults $10, Children 5-7 and students with IDs $5, members and children under 5 free.

For more details visit: https://www.cvmuseum.com/explore/museum-exhibits/45/then-and-now-150-years-of-change-in-eau-claire/

