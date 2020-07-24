'There is a fatigue setting in': COVID-19 continues to impact Chippewa Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Businesses are trying to stay afloat on Main Street, music venues are struggling to bring in patrons and Chippewa Falls is still trying to make sense of the new coronavirus landscape.

The spread of COVID-19 throughout the world resulted in months of closed doors and vacant businesses in area communities.

After a reversal of Gov. Evers’ restrictions in May, many of those locations chose to reopen immediately, but the impact is beginning to be felt again.

A movement to require the usage of facial masks throughout the nation is picking up steam nationwide, contributing to the public taking the virus more seriously as a major public health threat they can’t risk being exposed to.

With confirmed cases rising in both Chippewa Falls and throughout the country, a second shutdown may be on the horizon.

Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the public isn’t ready to re-engage fully with the arts and public events in general until the negative perception surrounding COVID-19 starts to diminish.