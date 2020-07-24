'There is a fatigue setting in': COVID-19 continues to impact Chippewa Falls

Businesses are trying to stay afloat on Main Street, music venues are struggling to bring in patrons and Chippewa Falls is still trying to make sense of the new coronavirus landscape.
The spread of COVID-19 throughout the world resulted in months of closed doors and vacant businesses in area communities.
After a reversal of Gov. Evers’ restrictions in May, many of those locations chose to reopen immediately, but the impact is beginning to be felt again.
A movement to require the usage of facial masks throughout the nation is picking up steam nationwide, contributing to the public taking the virus more seriously as a major public health threat they can’t risk being exposed to.
With confirmed cases rising in both Chippewa Falls and throughout the country, a second shutdown may be on the horizon.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center for the Arts, said the public isn’t ready to re-engage fully with the arts and public events in general until the negative perception surrounding COVID-19 starts to diminish.
“In my heart, I’m not hoping for a shutdown of course, but I’m preparing as if we could be in a partial shutdown soon,” Johnson said. “The optimistic part of me wants to just assume everything will be OK, but it doesn’t look like it. And even if we don’t shut down, people aren’t making any kind of a long-term investment in buying tickets or even donating. There is a fatigue setting in, because people are dealing with the bleakness of this situation with no end in sight.”
Jason Schreiber, a local musician, said even though bars and restaurants have largely reopened (at least in a small capacity) finding suitable shows and gigs is pretty much nonexistent.
“Venues aren’t trying to book anything for at least this year,” Schreiber said. “I’ve tried multiple times to reach out to venues to see if they’re interested in booking a show and they just aren’t. There’s too much risk on their end because they have to socially distance them, pay to market them and then host them with a small turnout because no one wants to get sick. It’s really hard right now for live music and without a vaccine, there isn’t anything I or anybody else can do about it.”
While many businesses and individuals are struggling due to COVID-19 in Chippewa Falls, some locations are doing well despite the conditions. Josef’s Cheesecake Cupcakes continues to do large amounts of takeout business, regularly selling out its daily stock.
And traditional shopping centers such as Walmart, Target and grocery stores like Festival Foods are doing good business through opening to mostly normal hours while requiring facial masks at all locations.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the businesses she collaborates with on a daily business are reporting mixed results, but are holding in there and doing what they can to navigate the coronavirus landscape.
“Businesses seem to be hanging in there with the support of the community,” Ouimette said. “Every day is a different scenario and as long as the COVID virus is here people are going to be very wary of going out into the community. We are trying to find ways to get people downtown and shop to support the local businesses, but things are going as well as could be expected right now.”
While statewide facial mask requirements and a second shutdown seem to loom over Wisconsin residents, Chippewa Falls is doing its best to stay positive and persevere in a time of uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic’s forced “new normal.”
