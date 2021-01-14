 Skip to main content
'There is a light at the end of the tunnel': CFAUSD referendum construction nears completion
'There is a light at the end of the tunnel': CFAUSD referendum construction nears completion

Construction at the new Stillson Elementary School, Chippewa Falls Middle School and Chippewa Falls Senior High School has been underway for nearly two years and hasn't been slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) $65 million building project referendum is nearing completion.

At Chippewa Falls Middle School, construction crews are finishing up mechanical, electrical, plumbing, roofing, dry walling, painting and flooring. Along with that work, they are chipping away at connectivity in corridors, bathrooms, doors and entryways.

Chad Trowbridge, CFAUSD business manager, said the amount of disruption for students due to construction is far less than it has been in the past.

“There’s quite a bit of activity at the middle school, but we’re definitely at a point where it’s less disruptive in the building than it has been in the past,” Trowbridge said.

At Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) mechanical and sprinkler work is being done, with both projects mostly being worked on when students are out of the building.

Trowbridge said the next phase of construction at Chi-Hi is scheduled for summer.

“As we near completion on a lot of the projects going on at the high school, it is remaining in shape and all that’s left is a few touch up things throughout the building,” Trowbridge said.

Sarah Radcliffe, CFAUSD director of educational technology, said work on all three construction sites has been tremendous and a finish line is in sight for the referendum.

“Things are rolling along,” Radcliffe said. “It seems like whenever we complete one building, or one section of a building then we just keep rolling forward. We have very few questions now, and they started off as big questions and now they are quite small. It feels like there is a light at the end of the tunnel and I’m excited for the kids to have their complete space, especially at the middle school. It is going to be awesome.”

The next update on the building project referendum will come at the next CFAUSD school board meet on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

