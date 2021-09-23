'There is no evidence': Internal probe into ACLU complaint against CFAUSD validates district

The internal investigation into a troubling complaint made against the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has concluded with definitive results.

The ACLU had filed an administrative complaint against the district in June due to the district’s alleged lack of proactive protection of its students.

Through an internal investigation, the investigator interviewed approximately 35 individuals, reviewed a considerable volume of documents and followed any number of leads in developing the information needed to resolve the complaint.

Based on this information, the investigator concluded that the complaint was deficient under applicable law, finding that, “There is no evidence to conclude that the District has created or is responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of one’s race, sex, or sexual orientation that is sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities, or privileges provided by the District.”

The ACLU said the complaint was filed for “chronic failure to properly and meaningfully address pervasive instances of sexual, racial and gender-based harassment on school grounds, alleging that administrators have skirted their legal obligation to protect students by neglecting to take sufficient action when harm is reported.”

The incidences described within the complaint detail multiple occasions in which former and current students encountered sexual, racial and homophobic harassment by staff, parents and other students while on school property within multiple schools in the CFAUSD.

The complaint was filed on behalf of the Chippewa Falls based advocacy organization, Cultivative Coalition. The organization is composed of four Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) graduates who came together to advocate for the unheard voices affected by these occurrences in the Chippewa Valley.

“The District has made considerable efforts, and has invested substantial time and resources in providing a welcoming environment for all students,” said Michelle Golden, director of human resources and public relations. “The District has implemented any number of programs and initiatives to serve this objective, and will continue its efforts to make certain that all students feel safe and valued. While the investigator’s decision makes clear that the District is not responsible for individuals’ undesirable conduct, the District will continue its efforts to ensure that all students demonstrate respect for one another and for the diverse backgrounds that form our student body.”

The ruling from the CFAUSD internal investigation comes weeks after the district backtracked and retracted its public comments directed toward a Chi-Hi teacher who allegedly used racist language during class, but was later vindicated after video was unearthed from the incident.

The complaint the ACLU made generated substantial public interest and continues an ongoing dialogue regarding inclusivity within the CFAUSD.

The decision can be appealed to the full Board of Education if the complaint wishes to do so. The district is not in a position to share the decision itself at this time, because pupil behavioral and other public record information is confidential under state and federal pupil records laws.

