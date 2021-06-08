'There is still good in this world': Play set donated to one-year-old who beat cancer

However, Ramsey is now home and healthy and cancer-free. Matt said she might have long-term hearing concerns because of chemotherapy.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Several months ago, the Dommers learned about Roc Solid Foundation, which provides play sets for children recovering from cancer.

“We were still in treatment,” Kelsie Dommer said. “Our social worker had an intern who knew about this foundation, and she asked if she could apply.”

Eric Newman, Roc Solid Foundation founder, said the nonprofit organization constructs play sets all over the country.

“This year, we will do 575. But this is our first one ever in Wisconsin,” Newman said.

Newman, 38, shares a June 10 birthday with Ramsey Dommer, but they have an even more special connection — Newman had the exact same type of liver cancer as a child as she does. Newman said he was diagnosed when he was 3, and recovered shortly after age 5.

“I’m 32 years cancer-free,” Newman said. “So, I’m what hope, to this family, of what the future looks like.”

Newman said he believes in the power of playtime.