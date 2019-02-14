Two nights of improv comedy that will have theater goers asking themselves "Whose line is it anyway?"
Jesters Comedy Improv is an improv comedy group set to perform two nights at the Heyde Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 16. Their performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. both nights and tickets are $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $6 for youth.
Based out of Roseville, Minn., the improv comedy act in inspired primarily from the hit television program “Whose Line is it Anyway?” The performance-based program involves a heavy amount of audience participation, where audience members will suggest topics, scenes and song lyrics for which the performers will then craft into comedy on the spot.
Debra Johnson, executive director for the Heyde Center, said this type of comedy is great because it breaks the barrier commonly placed between performers and their audience.
“Improv is a great form of comedy, because it requires audience participation,” Johnson said. “It doesn’t have to just be pulling people on stage, it just means these men and women come in and tailor the show to the audience so it is different every night. It is cool to the audience and the performers’ reactions to comedy being made on the spot.”
Jesters Comedy Improv began in 2011, and from there they worked their way up from playing residencies at local restaurants to committing to a six-month schedule at St. Paul's Can Can Wonderland entertainment complex. Now, the group is taking its show on the road, catering the performance to whatever venue and audience type comes its way.
Improv comedy is an art form which requires a special type of venue in order to give the performers the best platform to engage with their audience, and Johnson said the Heyde Center will work great for this type of performance.
“Our auditorium is not long, it’s wide,” Johnson said. “You’re always within a good proximity of the stage and it’s always an excellent viewing experience. You can see everything that’s going on, and comedy is something that moves very fast, so viewers won’t have a problem seeing everything that’s going on during the show. It’s also an intimate place, so you feel like you’re with a bunch of friends and the laughter enhances that.”
The Chippewa Valley has been plagued with record-breaking snow accumulations in February, and Johnson said the Jesters Comedy Improv show will be a great outlet for patrons to forget about the weather and just have a good night out.
“After all this snow we need to just get together and laugh,” Johnson said. “I’m sure there will be a winter snow joke or two that will come up. Improv comedy requires very intelligent quick thinking people to put on an entertaining show and I think that’s what Jesters Improv Comedy will provide.”
For more information on the Jesters Comedy Improv shows at the Heyde Center for the Arts, you can visit the event page on the Heyde Center website.
