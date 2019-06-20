Times are hard for Wisconsin farmers right now, but an annual event sparked some hope in the agricultural community.
June is known as National Dairy Month, a time where people across the United States come together to celebrate and support farmers and dairy workers who help supply the milk, cheese, meat and a wide assortment of other dairy products all across the nation. The month started as National Milk Month in 1937 as a means to try and get Americans to drink more milk.
As part of the month’s festivities the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce and other area business sponsors have held a June Dairy Dinner in Chippewa Falls every summer since 1970, the latest edition taking place Wednesday night at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. This dinner sees meal tickets being purchased for area farmers so they can come have dinner with other local citizens as a showing of support for the struggling industry.
Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce Workforce Development Coordinator Michelle Farrow said the turnout for the event is always stellar and the opportunity to put it on year-after-year is a pleasure.
“We’re thrilled with all of the people who are able to come and join us,” Farrow said. “We’ll serve over 2,000 people tonight, so we’re excited that we’re able to do this and say thank you to our farmers.”
The menu for the June Dairy Dinner has remained mostly consistent since its inception, including chicken, cheese, milk, ice cream and other food items which local farmers and agricultural workers are directly responsible for producing.
A few new aspects of the event this year included the Wisconsin Farmers Union providing face painting for excited kids in attendance as well as the Chippewa Falls Senior High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) group putting on pedal tractor races.
Farrow said the night was a showing of good faith to provide a tangible example of Chippewa Falls’ commitment to keeping the farming and dairy industry alive in Wisconsin.
“We know they’re struggling and we want to take this opportunity to say thank you,” Farrow said. “We know they’re an important part of our economy here in Chippewa County, they’re a part of our community and they’re a part of our family. Tonight is a celebration of that.”
One prominent Wisconsin agricultural figure in attendance was the 72nd Alice in Dairyland winner Abigail Martin. The program sees one woman being selected annually to become the year’s agriculture ambassador for the state, and Martin said she’s thankful so many people came out to help make the night a success.
“To see the whole community rallying behind such a great event is really great,” Martin said. “It’s a bit of a trying time right now, so it’s great to see. I hope the farmers here see that the community is behind them. People are out here and excited to support local and I’m glad they’re able to come and sit at the same table to share stories and a love for Wisconsin agriculture.”
