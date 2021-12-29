 Skip to main content
'They should be evaluated immediately': 2 Chippewa County children contract rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19

COVID-19
FOR THE CHIPPEWA HERALD

Two children in Chippewa County have contracted cases of a rare inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health said in a news release.

The children are between 3 and 12 years old. No other information about them will be disclosed to protect their privacy, the health department said.

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, is a rare but serious condition that's seen in some children with COVID-19 infection, said Dr. Ken Johnson, chief medical officer of Prevea Health.

The syndrome is related to severe inflammation and can impact many parts of the body, he said. Symptoms include fever, vomiting, diarrhea and pain in the stomach.

"If your child is severely sick with those symptoms, they should be evaluated immediately,” Johnson said in a statement.

There have been 143 cases of MIS-C in Wisconsin kids since May 2020, according to data from the state Department of Health Services. The average age of kids with MIS-C cases in Wisconsin is 8 years old.

Most cases of MIS-C are found in children between 3 and 12 years old who have had COVID-19, or who were in close contact with someone who had COVID-19, the health department said.

The department noted that parents should go to the nearest hospital or emergency room if a child is showing severe MIS-C warning signs, which include trouble breathing, pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away, discolored lips or face, an inability to wake up or stay awake, new confusion or severe abdominal pain.

