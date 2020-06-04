'They've gone through a lot:' Graduation processional held for Chi-Hi class of 2020

The Chippewa Falls community came together Wednesday night to celebrate a group of young adults who’ve had to endure an unpredictable year.
A processional was held for the Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) class of 2020 Wednesday night in Chippewa Falls. Hundreds of onlookers lined the streets from the parade’s starting point at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, looping through downtown and ending at Chi-Hi. Each senior drove through the parade route with their families and sported a wide variety of decorations accompanied by hand waves and smiles to commemorate the occasion.
Graduating Chi-Hi senior, Tyler Ericson said seeing so many people come out on a beautiful night to support him and his classmates meant a lot and will always stick with him when he thinks about his high school experience.
“It was a really unique experience,” Ericson said. “I didn’t know how this was all going to go, because it’s never been done before but it came out great. We all had a lot of fun and I just want to say thank you to everyone who came.”
The more than 300 cars involved in the parade all had their own unique personality, being adorned with whatever the senior thought would best reflect their personality. Some sported class of 2020 caps and signs, some featured large senior photos of the senior inside, some featured words and phrases of where the senior is going to college in the fall and others simply featured the senior in their cap and gown hanging out of the window or in the bed of a truck greeting the crowd.
Chippewa Falls native, Mary Simpson attended Wednesday’s parade because she thought it was important to attend Wednesday’s parade because COVID-19 shouldn’t take away the class of 2020’s ability to celebrate their graduation after it already canceled their traditional commencement ceremony.
“These kids deserve to be recognized,” Simpson said. “Graduating high school is an important milestone in their lives and I know it took a lot of hard work on their end. So, sitting outside for an hour or so to cheer for them isn’t asking much of us.”
COVID-19 concerns have canceled commencement addresses at all education levels across the country for the class of 2020. A similar process was held Sunday in Menomonie and accommodations are consistently being made to ensure the graduating seniors have a memorable experience they will carry with them into adulthood.
Another onlooker of Wednesday’s Chi-Hi senior parade Gary Limberg said the experiences the now graduated seniors have gone through the past few months on their road to a diploma have been invaluable and will set them up for success this fall and years going forward.
“They’ve gone through a lot and had to learn in a whole new way,” Limberg said. “Nothing like this has ever happened and having to learn from home must’ve been a hard experience. If anything, this has taught them how to persevere and get the job done. They will take that wherever they go and help them in whatever they want to do with their life.”
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Chi-Hi Class of 2020 parade
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.