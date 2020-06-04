'They've gone through a lot:' Graduation processional held for Chi-Hi class of 2020

Chippewa Falls native, Mary Simpson attended Wednesday’s parade because she thought it was important to attend Wednesday’s parade because COVID-19 shouldn’t take away the class of 2020’s ability to celebrate their graduation after it already canceled their traditional commencement ceremony.

“These kids deserve to be recognized,” Simpson said. “Graduating high school is an important milestone in their lives and I know it took a lot of hard work on their end. So, sitting outside for an hour or so to cheer for them isn’t asking much of us.”

COVID-19 concerns have canceled commencement addresses at all education levels across the country for the class of 2020. A similar process was held Sunday in Menomonie and accommodations are consistently being made to ensure the graduating seniors have a memorable experience they will carry with them into adulthood.

Another onlooker of Wednesday’s Chi-Hi senior parade Gary Limberg said the experiences the now graduated seniors have gone through the past few months on their road to a diploma have been invaluable and will set them up for success this fall and years going forward.