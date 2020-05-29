'Things are starting to get busier:' Business in Chippewa Falls slowly recovering

To show good faith with the process and instill trustworthiness in their customer base. KU Asian Express in downtown Chippewa Falls is one of the businesses deciding to host its grand opening Friday instead of earlier.

Many areas of the Chippewa Valley are slowly returning to normalcy, but other establishments aren’t able to do so. Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said performance venues can’t resume business as usual as their events and proceedings require months of preparation and promotion to pull off.

“We can’t just return to business as usual,” Johnson said. “We had just canceled and postponed many events, so the Supreme Court striking down the order didn’t affect us very much. But we did have a chance to look at what we didn’t have canceled in June and July and adjust our schedule and move ahead with a few things. Hopefully we will get a good number of people to come out, but that depends on people’s comfort levels. We’re ready for it.”

A concern with opening so quickly is the risk for rapid spread of COVID-19 now that people are congregating again and Chippewa County has stated no local regulations will be implemented.