'Things are starting to get busier:' Business in Chippewa Falls slowly recovering

Business is back in Chippewa Falls, but it isn’t business as usual.
Many places of business have been back in operation for the past few weeks after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers COVID-19 safer-at-home order and gave bars, restaurants, retail stores and many other businesses the opportunity to open to the public for the first time in two months.
While many shoppers are still respecting social distancing guidelines and recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, other businesses won’t be back to “normal” for the foreseeable future.
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said the business owners she’s spoken with during the past few weeks have reported positive developments and optimistic outlooks for the financial recovery for their establishments.
“Things are starting to get busier,” Ouimette said. “It’s great that people know what they can expect from a business through signage outside. Restaurants are opening, retail stores are getting busier and I can see traffic downtown is picking up. Business owners are taking it very seriously and I think everything is in order so we can move forward and keep making things better and better.”
While some businesses took the chance to reopen immediately, including bars in the area opening mere hours after the Supreme Court’s ruling, some businesses decided to respect the original order end date of May. 26.
To show good faith with the process and instill trustworthiness in their customer base. KU Asian Express in downtown Chippewa Falls is one of the businesses deciding to host its grand opening Friday instead of earlier.
Many areas of the Chippewa Valley are slowly returning to normalcy, but other establishments aren’t able to do so. Debra Johnson, executive director of the Heyde Center for the Arts, said performance venues can’t resume business as usual as their events and proceedings require months of preparation and promotion to pull off.
“We can’t just return to business as usual,” Johnson said. “We had just canceled and postponed many events, so the Supreme Court striking down the order didn’t affect us very much. But we did have a chance to look at what we didn’t have canceled in June and July and adjust our schedule and move ahead with a few things. Hopefully we will get a good number of people to come out, but that depends on people’s comfort levels. We’re ready for it.”
A concern with opening so quickly is the risk for rapid spread of COVID-19 now that people are congregating again and Chippewa County has stated no local regulations will be implemented.
Justin Ryan, local musician and frequenter of many downtown businesses, said getting to go back out to the bars and return to a slightly more normal lifestyle has been a blessing and doesn’t see any complications arising as long as people stay safe.
“It’s good to see people out and about again,” Ryan said. “From what I’ve seen, people are still social distancing and wearing masks, so if that continues I think we’ll be fine. We haven’t had any deaths in Chippewa or Eau Claire either, so I think we are being plenty safe.”
