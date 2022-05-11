'This is an extraordinary place': Evers tours The Brewing Projekt, touts economic growth

Gov. Tony Evers says he has toured more than two dozen breweries in the state since he was elected, but he was particularly impressed with The Brewing Projekt.

"This is an extraordinary place," Evers said at the conclusion of his tour Friday afternoon. "I'm impressed how they persevered through the pandemic, how they've survived and thrived."

Evers, joined by an entourage of 50 people including several secretaries of state agencies, spent more than an hour at the brewery, learning not just about the beer-making process, but how the brewery revitalized its 100-year-old building and became a tourism draw.

Will Glass, founder and president of the brewery, said he opened in his initial location seven years ago, and moved to the present building at 1807 N. Oxford Ave. three years ago. Glass said he started with two workers but now has 20 full-time employees and 20 part-time workers.

In the past year, they've made 123 different brews, and more than 500 different drinks since they opened. The Brewing Projekt beers are now available in 22 states and a handful of other countries. He showed off the brewery equipment, but also the event center on the third floor, and a beer garden that faces the Chippewa River.

"It's about getting the community in here to enjoy the space, and enjoy the view," Glass said. "We try to be part of the community, more than just beer."

Glass said he had to jump through a few hoops to stay in the downtown corridor. It meant cleaning up some of the dilapidated grounds between the building and the river.

Evers said he's glad his group stopped at the brewery.

"I've heard so many good things about the brewery, and how they have expanded, and invited in the community," Evers said. "It's a great human interest story, but also a great economic development issue."

Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development, said the stop, like others across the Chippewa Valley on Friday, was about celebrating the strong economy. She noted that the state's unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 2.8%, and the state has made $136 million in investments in her agency.

"We still have a lot of (job) vacancies," Pechacek said. "We are helping folks re-enter the workforce."

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is running against Evers in the governor's race this fall, released a statement Friday criticizing Evers for taking credit for the economic growth in the state.

"Tony Evers wants you to forget that he himself closed Wisconsin for business during the pandemic," Kleefisch said in the written statement. "Wisconsin wouldn't be having such a hard time if it weren't for Joe Biden and Tony Evers, who are causing astronomical inflation. As governor, I'll get us back on track through transformational tax reform, fewer regulations, and strengthening vocational training."

Evers looks to address abortion issue

Last week, a leaked draft opinion shows the U.S. Supreme Court is strongly considering overturning much of Roe vs. Wade, which guarantees access to women's health, including abortions. Evers said he hopes the Supreme Court doesn't follow through with the proposal, but he will fight to preserve the right.

"We're going to do whatever we can," Evers said in remarks after the brewery tour. "We will fight this. It's a top priority to me. Women have the right to determine their own health care; 62% of people here in Wisconsin support Roe, as-is."

State Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, joined Evers on the tour. She also is concerned about the possibility of Roe being overturned. However, she had doubts that a special session of the Legislature would accomplish anything, noting that other recent special sessions were concluded almost immediately.

"It would be great to have a hearing on the bill," Emerson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0