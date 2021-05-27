"This is an icon": Cobban Bridge digitally mapped to ensure preservation

“The technology of scanning and documenting is advancing so quickly,” Jarosz said. “It’s a fairly efficient operation.”

Jarosz agreed that too much of the area’s history has been lost when buildings with unique architecture are torn down.

“We’ve taken down rail stations in Milwaukee, and there are almost no images,” Jarosz said. “We want to document it properly.”

Chippewa Falls resident Chuck Nagle, founder of the Cobban Bridge Preservation Inc., contacted Krueger and Jarosz, seeing their interest in coming to the area and scanning the bridge. They jumped at the opportunity.

“They saw the value in it,” Nagle said. “This thing is going away. It will be like a lost family member. This is an icon.”

Nagle and his group had submitted a proposal to the state’s Department of Transportation to relocate the bridge onto a nearby cornfield in the town of Sigel, with the idea of placing the quarter-mile-long bridge on a cement slab. The idea was to make it part of a roadside park. However, WisDOT rejected the plan.

When it was built in 1908, the Cobban Bridge crossed the Yellow River in the town of Anson. It was moved to its current location sometime between 1917 and 1919.