For those who watched NBC's "The Voice" on Monday night, chances are they didn't get through Chris Kroeze's performance of "Let It Be" with dry eyes.
Kroeze, from Barron, dedicated the song to 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who law enforcement agencies believe was abducted from her home after her parents were murdered.
She hasn't been found, and there are no clues in her disappearance.
"It's just unsettling," Kroeze said. "It doesn't happen there."
Kroeze played the song at a vigil a few days after Closs went missing, bringing "some smiles to people who probably hadn't smiled in a while."
Wearing a green ribbon in support of hope, Kroeze told Blake Shelton about what his town means to him. He recognizes the magnitude of the moment.
"Barron has always been there for me," Kroeze said. "I have an opportunity to be there for them."
"This is for Barron?" Shelton asked.
"This is for Barron," Kroeze replied.
The search for Jayme Closs
